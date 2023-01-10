ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 The Bull

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course

361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
