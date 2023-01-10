Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
luxury-houses.net
This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course
361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
fox26houston.com
"I'm banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese's," Houston-area woman says after self-checkout "issue"
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. "I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," said Paige Warren. "The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something...
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Armed Houston taqueria customer justified in shooting armed robbery suspect under Texas law: legal expert
A Houston criminal defense attorney told Fox News Digital that a man who shot and killed an armed robber inside a taqueria appears to have operated within Texas law.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
