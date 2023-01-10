ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Police: Busted With 441 Bags Of Heroin, Released On Unsecured Bond

On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 10:15 in the morning, an Elsmere police officer observed the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Ruth Road and Chestnut Avenue. Officials sais a traffic violation was observed, and the officer pulled over the...
ELSMERE, DE
6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Over 50 shots fired in shooting that killed 3, injured 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy