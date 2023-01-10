PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO