Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer
A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Busted With 441 Bags Of Heroin, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 10:15 in the morning, an Elsmere police officer observed the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Ruth Road and Chestnut Avenue. Officials sais a traffic violation was observed, and the officer pulled over the...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
fox29.com
Police: Teenager shot one block away from his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Just before 7 p.m., 39th District police officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 15th and Eerie streets, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Upon...
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Police: Over 50 shots fired in shooting that killed 3, injured 1
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they...
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Man killed in Frankford bar shooting identified; another man remains in critical condition
According to police, the shooting happened inside Quinn's II Irish Pub. One man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman
Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
