Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?
Not all bikes are created equal, and we're not just talking about manufacturer procedures or quality either. The majority of bikes, especially trail and enduro bikes, tend to have more front travel than at the rear wheel. But, why is that? Well, riding styles and trail conditions play into optimizing the setup for a particular bike segment. You could call this an imbalance, but that's not how everyone sees it. There are different theories out there as to why that works best for the bike's intentions. There are even various ways to measure the amount of travel, as Seb Stott found out when testing the Forbidden Dreadnought.
Pinkbike.com
SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer
According to multiple reports, SRAM has purchased Amprio, a German manufacturer of electric motors, displays, and batteries. Rumors about SRAM entering the eMTB world have been circulating since 2019, and last June we spotted what was more than likely a test mule for a new motor at the Tweed Valley EWS.
Pinkbike.com
Crestline Bike Co. Announces 2 New eMTBs
PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. It's no secret that Crestline Bike Co. is working on an eMTB, so we wanted to release some key information on the bike, or I guess we can sort of say "bikes" that are coming soon. These two performance-focused eMTBs are in essence the same bike, but will be available in two distinctly different configurations.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Enduro World Cup Racing, New Tech, & Will Bike Prices Go Back Down?
There's been plenty of change over the last twelve months and 2023 isn't looking any different, especially when it comes to racing. The Enduro World Series has transformed into the 'UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup' or EDR for short, and there are format tweaks and rule updates to boot, along with plenty of question marks. Today's episode sees us make some EDR predictions, go over all the new gear and bikes that might be released in the coming year, and talk about how supply chain issues and bike pricing might change.
Pinkbike.com
Interview: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz
Rob Roskopp and Rich Novak co-founded Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, with the three-inch-travel Tazmon full-suspension bike being their first model in a time when the hardtail was still most riders' go-to choice. Since then there have been countless new bikes, a wildly successful and consistent World Cup team, a growing company, and even a few mistakes. We sat down with Rob to talk about all that and more, including how Pon Holdings came into the picture and his departure from Santa Cruz, which you can listen to on the Pinkbike podcast.
Pinkbike.com
Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More
Coming off Acer's announcement of its $1000 bike desks you can grab a potential bargain in Twitter's upcoming office furniture auction. As part of an office clearout following ongoing changes at the company, it has put a pair of Rock the Bike Fender Blender Pro Recharge Stations up for auction for a starting bid of $25. The newer version of these bikes can cost around $4000 each so someone might get a good bargain, although the auction winner will have to organise their own shipping.
Pinkbike.com
Context Ridewear Launches New Value-Focused Line of Gravity Kit
We’re delighted to introduce Context Ridewear, a new UK based MTB apparel company with a focus on the gravity sector of our sport. Created by two DH-loving engineers from the Cotswolds, and launched in September 2022, our company was created to directly address our pain-points with the current state of the MTB apparel industry:
Pinkbike.com
Helmets Launched to Accommodate Sikh Children
After finding it impossible to find a safe helmet to accommodate her son's turbans, Tina Singh decided to create her own solution. From her work as an occupational therapist who has helped patients with acquired brain injuries Tina Singh knew it was important for her children to have a well-fitting helmet. Despite plenty of helmets being designed for kids, she could not find any that would work with her son's turbans.
Comments / 0