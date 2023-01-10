ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes: What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day

☔ Today’s weather: Possible light rain in the morning. High of 64 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 41 and low of 32. Sunrise at 7:27 am and sunset at 5:09 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Monday is Martin Luther...
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?

Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

This week, Alexandria streets were under the microscope as the city eyes changes both in their design and their names. Five years after adopting Vision Zero, the city’ total number of crashes has continued to trend downward, but the number of crashes resulting in severe injuries or death has remained consistent.
Meet Kipper, the distinguished cat up for adoption

Meet the distinguished Kipper who is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. This 9-year-old is a gray and white short-haired cat who enjoys napping. While a big fan of napping, when he’s awake you’ll have the privilege of seeing his brilliant, startling green eyes. And he also has amazingly soft fur, according to AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter.
Fairfax County man arrested after residential burglary near Fort Ward

A 24-year-old Fairfax County man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment near Fort Ward early Monday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The incident, which police describe as domestic in nature, occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Van...
