ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're hearing from the family of the man who had to be rescued from a trench in Allentown earlier this week. Jason Hansell was stuck in that trench for more than eight hours up to his neck in dirt, and with serious injuries. He now has to undergo surgery, but his family tells us he is expected to make a full recovery.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO