West Reading, PA

Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908

The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
BOYERTOWN, PA
Neighborhood cleanup focuses on Reading pedestrian bridge

READING, Pa. - A volunteer effort in Reading works to get an old, yet heavily traveled pedestrian bridge back in shape. A neighborhood clean-up focused on the bridge at West Green and Tulpehocken streets. It was held in conjunction with a weekend of service leading up to Martin Luther King...
READING, PA
Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, sets opening date in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, will open to the public on Jan. 26 at 44 W. Walnut St., the restaurant announced. This will follow a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Person flown to hospital after skiing accident at Camelback

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - A 25-year-old person was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital after a skiing accident. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Camelback Resort. The accident victim was reported as "unconscious and bleeding from the head." The full extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Volunteers needed to help clean up Reading

READING, Pa. - Public Works in Reading is asking for volunteers to help cleanup the city Saturday. Volunteers will meet and clean up West Green and Tulpehocken Street bridge. Public Works will provide gloves, trash bags, and masks for volunteers. Rakes and trash pickers will also be available to help...
READING, PA
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Hatfield Twp.

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, faces charges related to the Oct. 27, 2022, hit-and-run in Hatfield that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Family of man rescued from trench speaks out, as he continues to recover

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're hearing from the family of the man who had to be rescued from a trench in Allentown earlier this week. Jason Hansell was stuck in that trench for more than eight hours up to his neck in dirt, and with serious injuries. He now has to undergo surgery, but his family tells us he is expected to make a full recovery.
ALLENTOWN, PA

