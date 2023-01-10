Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local ProduceMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908
The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighborhood cleanup focuses on Reading pedestrian bridge
READING, Pa. - A volunteer effort in Reading works to get an old, yet heavily traveled pedestrian bridge back in shape. A neighborhood clean-up focused on the bridge at West Green and Tulpehocken streets. It was held in conjunction with a weekend of service leading up to Martin Luther King...
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker rescued from trench collapse in Allentown released from hospital
A worker who was freed in a dramatic rescue after a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday is now out of the hospital. Jason Hansell waved as he was released Sunday afternoon from Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was hospitalized after being rescued from a trench he was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, sets opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, will open to the public on Jan. 26 at 44 W. Walnut St., the restaurant announced. This will follow a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after skiing accident at Camelback
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - A 25-year-old person was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital after a skiing accident. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Camelback Resort. The accident victim was reported as "unconscious and bleeding from the head." The full extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators searching Exeter Township landfill in relation to missing person case
EXETER TWP., Pa - Bulldozers sift through mounds of garage searching for clues. "This is kinda crazy, but I mean the world we live in today, things like this happen,” said Joe Clevenstine of Exeter Township. The man lives across the street from the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteers needed to help clean up Reading
READING, Pa. - Public Works in Reading is asking for volunteers to help cleanup the city Saturday. Volunteers will meet and clean up West Green and Tulpehocken Street bridge. Public Works will provide gloves, trash bags, and masks for volunteers. Rakes and trash pickers will also be available to help...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen dies after being shot inside movie theater in Luzerne County
HAZLE TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old man, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, was shot inside the Laurel Mall Regal Cinema Saturday night. State Police said the teen was shot in the lobby/arcade area of the theater in Hazle Township around 8:15 p.m. The shooter then fled the cinema and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wife: Worker hurt in Allentown trench collapse has 'extensive' injuries
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The wife of the man who was trapped when a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday says her husband has a long road to recovery. In a post on GoFundMe, Ivy Hansell says her husband Jason is in the critical care unit at the hospital with extensive injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Hatfield Twp.
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, faces charges related to the Oct. 27, 2022, hit-and-run in Hatfield that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Family of man rescued from trench speaks out, as he continues to recover
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're hearing from the family of the man who had to be rescued from a trench in Allentown earlier this week. Jason Hansell was stuck in that trench for more than eight hours up to his neck in dirt, and with serious injuries. He now has to undergo surgery, but his family tells us he is expected to make a full recovery.
Comments / 0