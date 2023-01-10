Description of work: The position is responsible for operating heavy equipment in support of the county’s solid waste management operations. General Description of duties: This is skilled work in the operation of solid waste collection equipment. Responsible for the safe and efficient operation of assigned equipment. Under general supervision of either the Director or Landfill Manager, the position is to operate medium and heavy motorized equipment. Position is responsible for operating backhoes, yard dogs, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and front-end loaders to spread, pack, push and cover refuse and debris. Employee is also responsible for performing routine maintenance on heavy equipment. Manual work and heavy lifting may also be performed as necessary. Performs related work as required.

2 DAYS AGO