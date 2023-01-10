Read full article on original website
WRAL
16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
WITN
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead, 32, and Mark Lee Smith, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
wcti12.com
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 12/13, 444 Media, LLC, Agent: Eric Ibegbu, 1802 Cambridge Drive, Kinston. 1/05, BeWell MGT & MKT, LLC, Agent: Melvyn Blackwell Jr., 1405 Lyle Road, Kinston. 1/06, Britton Manor, LLC, Agent: Stephen Hill, 200 N Queen Street, Kinston. 1/01,...
wcti12.com
Vanceboro woman missing
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Landfill/Solid waste - Heavy Equipment Operator
Description of work: The position is responsible for operating heavy equipment in support of the county’s solid waste management operations. General Description of duties: This is skilled work in the operation of solid waste collection equipment. Responsible for the safe and efficient operation of assigned equipment. Under general supervision of either the Director or Landfill Manager, the position is to operate medium and heavy motorized equipment. Position is responsible for operating backhoes, yard dogs, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and front-end loaders to spread, pack, push and cover refuse and debris. Employee is also responsible for performing routine maintenance on heavy equipment. Manual work and heavy lifting may also be performed as necessary. Performs related work as required.
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
wcti12.com
Bridgeton police looking to identify person of interest
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a female person of interest. They said it is related to an incident that happened in the town.
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
neusenews.com
La Grange men arrested following Sunday morning foot chase, shot fired by suspects and robbery
KINSTON — Two men were arrested following the report of a Sunday morning robbery, a foot chase through a neighborhood and a shot fired by one of the suspects during the chase. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, and Dontrell Tysean Smith, 29, both of La Grange, were arrested on...
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 10, 11 &12
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles Kirk, Beaufort. Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed...
'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
