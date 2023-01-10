ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRAL

16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 12/13, 444 Media, LLC, Agent: Eric Ibegbu, 1802 Cambridge Drive, Kinston. 1/05, BeWell MGT & MKT, LLC, Agent: Melvyn Blackwell Jr., 1405 Lyle Road, Kinston. 1/06, Britton Manor, LLC, Agent: Stephen Hill, 200 N Queen Street, Kinston. 1/01,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Vanceboro woman missing

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
VANCEBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Landfill/Solid waste - Heavy Equipment Operator

Description of work: The position is responsible for operating heavy equipment in support of the county’s solid waste management operations. General Description of duties: This is skilled work in the operation of solid waste collection equipment. Responsible for the safe and efficient operation of assigned equipment. Under general supervision of either the Director or Landfill Manager, the position is to operate medium and heavy motorized equipment. Position is responsible for operating backhoes, yard dogs, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and front-end loaders to spread, pack, push and cover refuse and debris. Employee is also responsible for performing routine maintenance on heavy equipment. Manual work and heavy lifting may also be performed as necessary. Performs related work as required.
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids

Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
SNOW HILL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 10, 11 &12

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles Kirk, Beaufort. Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL News

'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC

