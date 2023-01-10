ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

A man lying on a busy interstate was struck and killed by a driver late Monday, authorities said.

The collision, which police said involved one vehicle and one pedestrian, occurred around 11:40 p.m. on I-75 South near Central Avenue. Officers arrived to find the pedestrian dead on the interstate, police said.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling in the far left lane when she struck and killed the victim. A witness reported seeing the man lying down when he was hit, police said.

Authorities did not clarify how the pedestrian wound up in traffic, and his name was not immediately released.

It’s unclear if the driver will be facing any charges. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Comments / 29

Robert Reynolds
4d ago

The driver didn’t kill him that’s a suicide! Why would she face charges while rightfully driving on the interstate where she is supposed to drive and not expect a moron to ruin her life!

Reply(3)
40
Marqus Pinnock
4d ago

The driver can’t face charges on someone’s gross negligence and attempt at suicide! You no suppose to walk on the highway let alone take a nap. Smh

Reply(1)
12
Lynn76
4d ago

Charges? Of course, there should be no charges, bc how would someone see someone lying in the road at 11:40 pm? Especially, if he/she is wearing dark clothing. I see ppl concerned with which lane she was traveling in, but regardless a person should not be lying on the road 🤦‍♀️

Reply
10
 

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams

ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
ATLANTA, GA
