Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.

Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn, who had won election in 2020 at age 25, had purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, in August.

Last Friday, as votes to choose a new House speaker continued, Cawthorn confirmed a move while supporting Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for the job, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Donalds’ district includes Cape Coral.

“There are many reasons I moved to Florida,” Cawthorn wrote on Instagram. “One of the big contributing factors is that I know Byron Donalds is a leader in this state. That means this state will always be on offense to safeguard our future. Byron for Speaker.” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ultimately was elected speaker.

State Board of Elections data shows Cawthorn registered to vote in Henderson County and voted on Election Day in November. Cawthorn didn’t immediately respond Monday to a text seeking more details, including whether he intends to reside permanently in Florida.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 33

jessica veltri
4d ago

a wealthy young republican moved to desatan's corrupt little kingdom where everyday is hitler's birthday and the guvnah tries daily to break the spirits of the working class...what a surprise.🙄

Reply(3)
12
Justin Mashburn
4d ago

Florida where all the political crooks move. even the ex Brazilian president went there. how do these people not see these crooks for what they are. just like the new house trying to do everything in there power to nix the funding for new irs hires. their voters literally believe they are doing it to benefit them. the irs has enough regardless to come after the regular people, they don't have the resources to go after them "the rich elite" and they are scared to death because they are all crooks.

Reply(2)
12
Bear G
4d ago

Damn not another one...looks like this where all the losers come...Maga terrorists..GFO.

Reply
7
Queen City News

Queen City News

