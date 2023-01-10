Read full article on original website
The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2023 (right now)
As the Xbox Game Pass program has grown, so has our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. After the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has doubled down on Game Pass, now offering well over 350 games on the console alone. To help you through option paralysis, we rounded up the top games on Microsoft’s subscription platform.
Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct is their most important showcase ever
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda just announced that their first-ever Developer_Direct showcase will be held January 25, giving Microsoft footing in the game showcase space outside of events like E3 and Gamescom. After a rough year for Xbox first-party studios, this Developer_Direct will finally give us another very deep look at games like Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends, whichwill start to form its game lineup for this year, whetting our appetites for what’s to come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023. Although the seeming lack of any brand new first-party announcement might make this Developer_Direct not feel that exciting to the average player, this is a critical showcase for Microsoft if it wants to win jaded fans back.
The best Warzone 2.0 perk packages
Since its launch, Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have been broken. Even after securing your loadout, certain Perks would fail to activate, resulting in an entirely useless mechanic overall. Thankfully, Raven Software has finally issued a patch that fixes Perk Packages, allowing players to make use of these bonus abilities.
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance. But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?
3 reasons why you should buy a gaming laptop in 2023
It’s assumed that with every new year, our tech will improve. But in 2023, gaming laptops aren’t just inching forward — they’re making a big leap. Regardless of what brand of gaming laptop you prefer, you’ll likely see major improvements in key areas like performance, battery life, and display quality — and that’s great news if you’re looking to buy in 2023. While it may be a few months before some of these models are available to purchase, they’ll be worth the wait. Here are three reasons to but a gaming laptop in 2023.
ROG Zephyrus G16 vs. ROG Zephyrus M16: which to buy?
Asus has two very similar new machines that were introduced at CES 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 are 16-inch gaming laptops configured with some of the fastest available components. Contents. But they’re not identical. The Zephyrus M16 is considered the “flagship,” and therefore gets some of...
One Piece Odyssey review: A fun JRPG for fans and newcomers
One Piece Odyssey review: A fun JRPG for fans and newcomers. “One Piece Odyssey is an anime spinoff JRPG that's a cut above the rest.”. When I began my adventure with the Straw Hat Pirate crew in One Piece Odyssey, I was taken aback by the beautiful virtual world in front of me. I felt like I was sucked into the pages of the manga I’m such a big fan of, complete with wacky creature designs, awesome choreography, and tons of character humor and drama. By the end of the adventure, I was excited that One Piece finally had a JRPG on par with Dragon Quest.
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
How your smartphone could replace a professional camera in 2023
The steady decline in digital camera sales is barely a mystery. Mobile phones have largely replaced point-and-shoot cameras and are now coming after more expensive and professional-grade equipment. 2023 is set to witness various emerging trends that could result in mobile phones replacing DSLR cameras. While hardware is at the...
Ken and Roberta Williams’ Colossal Cave is secretly a turn-based game
One of January’s most interesting upcoming games is Colossal Cave, a 3D version of the classic and highly influential text adventure game made in the Unity game engine by Sierra On-Line co-founders Ken and Roberta Williams. At first glance, their version of Colossal Cave looks like a typical real-time, first-person adventure game like Gone Home. But in an interview with Digital Trends, the Williamses revealed that their 3D, first-person adventure version of the game is secretly turn-based, just like the original text-based Colossal Cave Adventure.
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have wireless charging?
Announced at CES 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is an impressive follow-up to the A13 that launched in 2022. Despite being sold at a relatively low price when compared to other Galaxy smartphones, the A14 5G boasts some pretty solid specs and is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to get their hands on an Android 13 device for cheap. But with it being so cheap, that raises a question — does the Galaxy A14 5G have wireless charging?
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Back in black with whole-home power backup solutions
This content was produced in partnership with BLUETTI. Last year, at CES 2022, BLUETTI regaled everyone in attendance with some fantastic announcements, introducing the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator in the NA300 and B480, but also with “The Apex,” the long-awaited AC500 portable power station. A pioneer in the clean energy storage industry, and purveyor of excellent portable power solutions, BLUETTI is back at it again this year. Only this time, the company aims to redefine home energy with several innovative offerings, namely through modular energy storage solutions that can sustain an entire household. Of course, this is on top of BLUETTI’s existing successes and its diverse range of energy storage and portable power solutions. Let’s take a closer look to see what’s in store for us this go-round.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off — no trade-in required
Here’s one of the best smartphone deals that you can shop today — the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $200 off from Samsung, which knocks its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200. Most Samsung Galaxy deals don’t last a long time though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the premium smartphone, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You may regret it if you don’t.
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
Best Buy currently has some amazing deals going on right now meaning you can save big on a wealth of different products. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a new Chromebook for work or looking to upgrade your TV, there’s something here for you. There are also fantastic discounts on Xbox Series S consoles, iPads, and much more. To help you find the right bargain for you, we’ve picked out some highlights. Read on while we take you through them all.
The best VR and metaverse tech of CES 2023
Whether it’s VR headsets, mixed reality, or wacky gadgets, CES 2023 was full of fresh interest in the world of metaverse technology. This year’s event was particularly exciting, boasting plenty of interesting ideas and different approaches. Here are our picks for the best of the new VR headsets, AR glasses, and more unveiled at the show.
Moto G Play (2023) review: no fun here
“The most impressive thing about the Moto G Play (2023) is its $170 price. But it becomes apparent very quickly how many corners Motorola cut to get there.”. Motorola is a brand name that has been around forever, despite some restructuring a while back. In the pre-iPhone days, Motorola was well-known for its Razr flip phone, and these days, Motorola has a slew of Android smartphones in its catalog, with several in the more affordable price range.
Intel’s Core i9-13900KS hits 6GHz out of the box, but there’s a catch
Intel has just launched the Core i9-13900KS, a CPU to end all CPUs — at least in this generation. This is Intel’s most powerful chip right now, fully poised to top the list of the best processors on the market. This doesn’t just mark yet another entry into...
