Glassboro, NJ

rowan.edu

All that jazz: Performing arts bop into spring season

The College of Performing Arts continues the 22|23 series this spring, packed with performances from talented faculty and students, guest artists and special engagements from GRAMMY winning performers. Here’s a look at what to expect:. The new year is off to an energetic start with the Department of Music’s...
GLASSBORO, NJ

