100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates

About 100 Ukrainians are bound for Fort Sill in Oklahoma to learn how to use the Patriot missile defense system to help counter Russia's barrage of its civilian population and infrastructure.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lobbied for months for the system, saying it would make a significant difference in bolstering Kyiv's defenses. The U.S. pledged one Patriot battery in December as part of one of several large military assistance packages, and last week Germany pledged another one. The truck-mounted launching systems can hold up to four missile interceptors, a ground radar, a control station and a generator.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the training could begin as soon as next week and could take several months.

The system and training will "provide another capability to Ukrainian people to defend themselves against Russia's ongoing aerial assaults," Ryder said.

Other developments:

The Ukraine military said Tuesday that hospitals in the Russian-occupied port city of Berdyansk are so crowded with wounded that Russian troops set up three military hospitals in the last week.

Finland and Sweden will soon win the unanimous approval of NATO members required to join the defense pact, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. Turkey and Hungary have thus far failed to sign off on accepting the two nations as members.

Swedish authorities warned that Russia is likely to increase activities threatening the Scandinavian nation's telecommunication and the power networks.

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer to fire at Russian positions in the Kherson region, Ukraine, Jan. 9, 2023. LIBKOS, AP

'This is what madness looks like': Russians destroy town of Soledar

The small, mining town of Soledar once known for the healing power of its salt caves, is the latest victim of Russia's brutal efforts to gain control of the industrial Donbas region.

Soledar, which had a population of more than 10,000 people a year ago, is virtually abandoned today. Zelenskyy, in his nightly address Monday, said Soledar has been the focus of Russia's assaults in recent days and there are now "almost no whole walls left" in the town.

The streets, he said, are covered with the bodies of Russian soldiers and scars from rocket strikes. Russia is overrunning the city, but at a cost – Zelenskyy said the Ukraine military has gained valuable time and strength for defending the region.

"I thank all the warriors in Soledar who withstand new and even tougher attacks of the occupiers," Zelenskyy said. "And what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. ... This is what madness looks like."

Ukraine ambassador to US: It's hard to say things are 'fine'

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, says she has a hard time answering a simple question such as "how are you?" these days. Markarova told The Kyiv Independent she is working around the clock in Washington to secure much-needed weapons for Ukraine’s battle to drive Russian troops out of her country.

“I usually tell people we are kicking, fighting, but to say that we are fine is hard,” Markarova told the Independent.

Markarova says she agrees with Zelenskyy that Russia's efforts to scare Ukrainians into submission with unrelenting missile strikes that prompt disruptions in heat, light and water won't work.

“Talking to not only the president but also to family and friends, (these attacks) have made everyone more resolute,” she said.

Belarus, Iran could face EU sanctions for aiding Russia

The European Union will expand sanctions pressure on Russia and expand it to countries that provide military aid to the Russian war effort, European Community President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news briefing Tuesday. Belarus has been conducting military exercises with Russian troops, and strong evidence indicates Iran has been providing Russia with armed drones and other weaponry. Iran denies it.

"We will keep the pressure on the Kremlin for as long as it takes with a biting sanctions regime," she said. "We will extend these sanctions to those who militarily support Russia's war, such as Belarus or Iran."

Von der Leyen also pledged to continue the EU's "substantial" humanitarian, economic and security assistance to Ukraine for as long as the embattled country needs it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates