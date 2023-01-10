ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Alton police chief added to national hall of fame

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

ALTON, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame.

A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award.

Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be inducted March 30 in Toledo, Ohio.

Founded in 2017, the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fam e was created to spotlight officers who embody the best in service, valor, courage, and duty, said the news release.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

