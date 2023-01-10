Read full article on original website
How Sports Betting Would Work If Legalized in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – 2022 saw the most progress made in the Missouri legislature for legalizing sports betting, and the issue is being sponsored again this year by several lawmakers. Republican Dan Houx (HOWKS) of Warrensburg is sponsoring one of the sports betting bills in the Missouri House. He explains how wagering on sporting events would work if legalized in Missouri:
Unprecedented Workforce Times Could Lead to Unprecedented State Worker Pay Increases in Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Missouri...
Two Teens Escape Vehicle Overturned on Railroad Tracks in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital after an accident which left their vehicle overturned on train tracks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 9:40 on Friday night in St. Joseph. The 16-year old male driver was northbound on waterworks road when he failed to negotiate a curve and continued onto the railroad property. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned onto the railroad tracks. Both the driver and his 15-year old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a southbound train. The vehicle was pushed off the tracks by the train. The train came to a controlled stop.
Chairs Have Been Named for a Variety of Missouri House Committees
(MISSOURINET) – The chairs have been named for a variety of Missouri House committees. Alisa Nelson shares some of the key assignments.
Inauguration Ceremony for Kim Reynolds Starts at 9 a.m. Today
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (Official Photo) (Radio Iowa) Iowa’s 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term later this (Friday) morning. Republican Kim Reynolds — the first woman to serve as Iowa’s governor — has been the state’s chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November. Today’s Inauguration Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. in Des Moines. The governor will host an open house at the governor’s mansion at noon and a reception at the statehouse starting at 2 this (Friday) afternoon. Tonight’s Inaugural Ball in downtown Des Moines is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Iowa ‘School Choice’ Bill Gets First Public Hearing
(Radio Iowa) Hundreds gathered in person and online for the first subcommittee hearing on the governor’s “school choice” plan. Governor Reynolds is proposing state-funded Educational Savings Accounts for low income parents who enroll their children in a private school over the next two years, but in the third year the parents of every Iowa private school student would be eligible for thousands of dollars in state money to cover private school expenses. Arlene McClintock says private school was out of reach when she was growing up and being bullied at school. She’s leading a group called Hispanics Aligned for Choice in Education Reform.
Boyd Discusses House Rulemaking To Begin 2023 Session
The Missouri House has approved the rules for the legislative session. The action is taken every year, but 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd says there was discussion about rule changes. Northwest Mo Info · BoydRulesChanges2. One of the rule changes was limiting the amount of bills which could be...
Iowa Board of Education Approves Use of Socioeconomic Status for High School Football Classification
(Radio Iowa) The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers.
