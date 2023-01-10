ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Grading Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's 2022 performance

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
It really was a tale of two seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. The team came out of the gate and beat the hated Cincinnati Bengals and things seemed to be rolling. Then the entire staff and roster became flat, confused, frustrated and lifeless.

Then the bye week mercifully arrived and somehow head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff found at least some of the answers to the questions that had plagued them for the first half of the season.

How much of the turnaround falls on Tomlin? There’s no denying in the first half of the season, all of the coaches and even the players were disjointed and obviously not on the smae page. But with the way this team came together late in the season, you have to assume that wasn’t just chance.

Cast your vote and hand out a grade for Tomlin for his performance, which is ultimately the team’s performance in 2022. For me, I’ll give Tomlin a solid C. As good as the team was in the second half of the year, they were that bad to start the year. I didn’t have high hopes for the team but several of the games this year were just inexcusable coaching missteps. If I were just grading the second half it is an A easily but with an entire offseason to prepare, to play so poorly in the beginning of the year is an F.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

