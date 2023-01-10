NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing a week ago. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but Alyssa is still missing.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO