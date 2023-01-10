ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

New Braunfels Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old girl

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing a week ago. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but Alyssa is still missing.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill

SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

