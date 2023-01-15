Read full article on original website
2023 01/18 – Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate
Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate passed away on January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital of Centralia. Lawrence was born on November 6, 1937, in Centralia, Illinois to mother Dora (DeSelms) Tate and father Ivan Tate. He married Mary (Bailey) Tate on September 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois.
2023 01/17 – Julia ‘Judy’ Rogers
Julia “Judy” Rogers, 89, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Centralia Manor. She was born September 11, 1933, in Centralia, the daughter of Leo Lordan and Dorothy (Francois) Lordan. She married William Rogers, Jr. on June 19, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2015.
Wildcats Fall At Central, Open SIT Thursday Against East St Louis….Prep Basketball Scores
The Salem Wildcats dropped to 5-14 on the season with their loss at 5th ranked Breese Central 61-22. Salem scored the first basket of the game off the opening tip, but it was the only advantage they would have the rest of the game. Central pulled away from a 22-10 halftime lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring Salem 23-5 in the frame. Salem is off until the opening of the Salem Invitational Tournament when they will play Thursday in the night’s first game against top-seed East St Louis.
2023 01/16 – Betty Ann McCowen
Betty Ann McCowen, 87, formerly of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 12:28 pm January 12, 2023, at Green Tree Assisted Living Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Betty McCowen was born in Moline, Illinois on February 18, 1935, to the late Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. She married the late Jarrell “Jerry” McCowen on July 2, 1955. They were proudly married for 66 years before his death on July 5, 2021.
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Jr NTC Boys Tournament Opens Tonight, SC Waits For Opponent
The Jr NTC Tournament opens tonight. The first game at Brownstown will see the 8th seed hosts taking on 9th seed Altamont at 5:30. The winner will get top seed Stew-Stras tomorrow in the quarterfinals. 7th seed Sigel plays #10 Neoga at 6:45 with that winner getting 2nd seed Sacred Heart at 12:30. 6 seed Dieterich takes on 11 seed Windsor at 8pm with the winner playing tomorrow against 3rd seed South Central at 1:45. The other quarterfinal that is set for tomorrow is the 4-5 matchup at 11:15 between CHBC and North Clay.
Nashville Wins Another Regional…New Horizon’s Season Ends At 18-6
Top seed Nashville won their 3rd straight Class M regional title 41-27 over Carlyle at Carlyle. Since 2015, Nashville has won regional titles in 7 of the last 8 years and moved to 20-5 on the season. Makayla Gajewski had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Claire Stiegman also had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Johnson led Carlyle with 12. Nashville will play Unity Point in the opening round of the Class M State Tournament on Friday at 4:45 at Rend Lake College.
Wildcat Bowlers Host Regionals Today
Today is the Salem Wildcats Bowling Regional held at Salem Bowl. There are high expectations for this group of Wildcats as they compete against bowlers from Breese Central, Mater Dei, Christ Our Rock, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Freeburg, Metro East Lutheran, Highland, Lebanon, North Clay, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, Wesclin and Triad.
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
Fire causes very minor damage at Salem home
A fire at a Salem home Thursday afternoon was confined to a lampshade and a couch. However, it was the quick action of the homeowner Abby Jones of the 1200 block of East Lyford that prevented the fire from spreading. Firemen say a lamp had fallen into a candle. When...
AST opens medical facility in Salem
AST Primary Care has opened its seventh facility in Southern Illinois in Salem. The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to welcome the facility in the former motel management building at 126 North Hotze Road just north of West Main Street. Nurse Practioner Krea Rose...
Franklin Park Hands TTown 2nd Loss, Centralia & South Central Earn Wins
It was a battle of two teams who combined for a record of 36-6, and the Franklin Park Bobcats won on the road at 19-1 TTown by a final of 45-28. Salem dominated from the start jumping out to a 17-7 lead after the opening quarter led by 7 points from Landen Maxey in the frame and Salem’s outstanding defense. Avery Gullion finished with a game high 15 points, Landen Maxey added 12 and Trey Clark finished with 10. Salem JV lost 39-20. Kyler King led the JV with 12.
Marion and Washington County remain at high COVID transmission levels
Both Marion and Washington County remain at the high community transmission level for COVID-19 in the week ending Thursday. Marion County is reporting nine new hospitalizations and Washington County three. Normally, the CDC tracker also includes new and probably new cases of COVID-19 for each county, but the data is missing this week.
Scammer uses Centralia Police phone number and officer’s name
The Centralia Police Department is warning area residents of a new scam that utilizes the Centralia Police Department’s non-emergency number with the caller identifying himself with the name of one of the police officers. The supposed officer also addresses the person being called by their name and tells them they have a federal warrant out for their arrest.
Wesclin Wins Class L Regional, Nashville & New Horizon Play For Titles Tonight
In the Class L Wesclin Regional final last night, it was the hosts beating Highland 32-27 to advance to the state tournament. In Class M tonight, Nashville plays for another regional title at 5pm against the hosts at Carlyle. In Class S regional finals tonight at Odin, New Horizon tries...
Haine announces murder conviction in fatal shooting
An Alton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting in downtown Alton. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant of Alton will be sentenced at a later date. He fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Pruitt scores 24 as SIUE defeats Eastern Illinois 80-62
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Deejuan Pruitt scored 24 points to help SIU-Edwardsville defeat Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday night. Pruitt added 13 rebounds for the Cougars (13-5, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor was 2 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
