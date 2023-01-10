Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspected homeless man who allegedly kicked in a door and shot homeowner
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who kicked in the front door of a San Antonio home in September and shot the man who lives there. The suspect kicked in the door of the residence on Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Utica Place, near I-35 and North Flores Street.
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
Man dies in car crash after Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies police chase
He was evading arrest, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
Senior citizen pleads guilty after attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana
A 70-year-old woman from San Antonio faces jail time after being caught trying to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana through a checkpoint.
CBS Austin
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
KTSA
Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
KTSA
29 year old woman killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever was driving a car that ran over a woman on the West side Wednesday night. It started as a large fight involving dozens of people at around 8:30 P.M. on Angela Walk. Two or three of the...
KRGV
‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on Christmas Day
A Cameron County man remains hospitalized weeks after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for 500 feet by the car. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is receiving care in San Antonio. Jesus Marroquin’s uncle — Juan Manuel Marroquin — said his family is shocked by what happened.
KSAT 12
Man, woman killed in West Bexar County identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and a woman who were killed in West Bexar County on Friday. Xavier Alvarez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Their manners of...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
CBS Austin
Grandmother, 4 grandchildren who disappeared two days ago have been found
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 58-year-old lady, along with her four grandchildren who disappeared Sunday afternoon. The family of five was last seen on January 8, at around 3:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 S. Deputies...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer’s belongings to be auctioned after bankruptcy and fraud, money laundering indictment
SAN ANTONIO – The belongings of a former San Antonio lawyer who allegedly used client money to pay for his debt and “extravagant lifestyle” will soon be available for auction on January 19. Christopher John Pettit, 55, was indicted for five counts of wire fraud and three...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
Comments / 0