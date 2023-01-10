ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

KSAT 12

Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries

The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

