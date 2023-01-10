ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Georgia lineman Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer dead in crash days after title win

Less than a week after Georgia won the national championship in dominant fashion, tragedy has struck the elite football program.  Offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash, the school announced in a statement. Two other unnamed members of the team were also involved in the accident are in stable condition.  The crash came after Willock and teammates celebrated their historic 65-7 win over TCU with a parade on Saturday in Athens, Ga. “The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the statement...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
On3.com

Kansas lands commitment from LSU transfer Damarius McGhee

Former LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee has announced his commitment to Kansas on Instagram Stories. After playing in 12 games in 2021, McGhee made only appearance this past fall as a sophomore. To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. Transfer portal...
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans request OC interviews with Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and Matt Nagy

The Tennessee Titans had been quiet on the offensive coordinator front since they fired Todd Downing, but the team has apparently begun its search for a replacement. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, Matt Nagy, for their offensive coordinator role.
NASHVILLE, TN

