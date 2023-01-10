Less than a week after Georgia won the national championship in dominant fashion, tragedy has struck the elite football program. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash, the school announced in a statement. Two other unnamed members of the team were also involved in the accident are in stable condition. The crash came after Willock and teammates celebrated their historic 65-7 win over TCU with a parade on Saturday in Athens, Ga. “The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the statement...

ATHENS, GA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO