Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house. The price tag on one of the most common grocery store purchases is hard to ignore - and it's being blamed on a bird flu spreading through chickens.
ORNL FCU accepting scholarship applications
(Submitted) ORNL Federal Credit Union is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year. Through the ORNL FCU Scholarship Program, a minimum of three (3) scholarships are awarded each school year to deserving students/members that excel in education and social merit:. One (1) B.A. Candler Scholarship,. one (1) John...
James Robert Altum, 50, of Clinton
James Robert Altum, 50, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, January 7th , 2023. James was full of life and personality, and he was loved by many. He was a talented guitarist, but above all, he deeply loved his children. James will be remembered as a warm and welcoming person who had a great sense of humor.
Meetings added to January calendar in Anderson
Three meetings have been added to the January calendar for the Anderson County Government. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, representatives from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will offer a briefing about TRISO-X’s application for a Special Nuclear Material License at its proposed nuclear fuel fabrication facility in Oak Ridge.
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
ACSO in search of SRO
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a School Resource Deputy. If you are interested, contact Lt. Steve Owens with the ACSO by emailing sowens@tnacso.net. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
Thomas Scott Keith
Thomas Scott Keith was born on February 18, 1959, to Carl and Virginia Keith. Scott grew up in Clinton, Tennessee. Those that knew Scott knew his true passions were flying, the University of Tennessee Athletics, and his family. He was a proud Volunteer that earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. His proudest career accomplishment was his role as Chief Pilot for Team Health. His years there allowed him to do what he loved with those he loved. He made many friends and developed lifelong relationships that he always cherished. During his time there he also met the love of his life; Melissa Keith. He leaves behind his loving wife Melissa Keith, son; Adam Barringer, brother; Jim Keith and sister; Susan Keith, Aunts and Uncles and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend Steve Forbes. He is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Virginia.
CCSO hiring Corrections Officers
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is hiring Corrections Officers. Interested applicants must apply in person at the Sheriff’s Office at 610 Main Street in Jacksboro. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Fred Palmer, 85, of Merritt Island, FL (formerly of Oliver Springs)
Fred Palmer, age 85, of Merritt Island, FL and formerly of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. His wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest next to his wife in the Oliver Springs Cemetery. That service will be announced at a later date during the Spring.
Alice Cooper coming to the Tennessee Theater
Get ready to rock with Alice Cooper! The "School's Out" shock rocker will be at the theater on Saturday, May 13.
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
OR Animal Shelter fully reopens to public
(City of Oak Ridge) The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will reopen to the public with no restrictions or appointments required starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. The Animal Shelter’s regular business days and hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, on...
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street
I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
