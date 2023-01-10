Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Georgia woman Rodlin Gravesande charged in NYC subway chemical attack
A Georgia woman has been arrested for a horrific New York subway attack in which she allegedly burned a woman with a chemical, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, is accused of the twisted, unprovoked Dec. 2 assault, in which she started arguing with the victim on the southbound platform at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station — the 2/5 lines — in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens at around 1:10 a.m., cops said. Gravesande allegedly began following the 21-year-old up the stairs and then “splashed an unknown chemical substance” on the woman’s face, authorities said. The unhinged assailant ran off while the victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with first-and second-degree burns to her face, police said. A Fulton County SWAT team arrested the suspect for the Brooklyn subway attack Jan. 3, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office announced. The team arrested Gravesande without incident at a home in southwest Atlanta where she was visiting, Fulton County law enforcers said. Gravesande was booked in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault, the NYPD announced Saturday. There was no connection between Gravesande and the victim, who was reportedly on her way to work, and the attack appears to have been unprovoked, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Community Gathers to Condemn Shooting of Pregnant Woman, 35
Community members, clergy, law enforcement, elected officials and other leaders gathered in Fordham Manor on Jan. 5. to condemn the recent shooting of a pregnant woman on the Grand Concourse earlier this month. She is expected to survive, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on on Monday, Jan. 2,...
NBC New York
9-Year-Old Girl Dies in NYC House Fire
A 9-year-old girl lost her life in a Brooklyn house fire early Friday -- a tragedy that has the neighborhood reeling. Firefighters responding to a 5:30 a.m. call about the blaze at the three-story building on Howard Avenue in Brownsville found the injured child on the top floor, which appeared to sustain the worst damage.
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital
Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check
A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.
NBC New York
6 Volunteer Firefighters Survive Overnight NJ House Explosion
Six firefighters were inside a New Jersey house battling a 2-alarm fire when the structure exploded overnight, injuring some of the first responders, local officials said. The Pompton Lakes Fire Department dispatched its volunteer firefighters to get control of a residential structure early Saturday morning in the Garden State borough.
MTA conductor sprayed with ‘unknown liquid’ in random NYC attack
A female MTA conductor was sprayed in the face with an “unknown liquid” in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Friday morning, cops said. The assailant approached the 39-year-old woman at the window of a train that had pulled into the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station around 8:30 a.m., authorities said. Without any prior interaction, he discharged the substance at the worker and took off, cops said. Photos show EMS workers examining the woman’s eye and treating her at the scene. The suspect was still on the loose later in the morning.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act
The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NBC New York
NYC Can't Keep Sheltering Migrants Without Help, Adams Says; System at ‘the Brink'
Mayor Eric Adams sounded a dire alarm Friday when he issued an emergency aid request to the state for help sheltering the flow of migrants that he said has pushed New York City's shelter system "to the brink." "Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving...
NBC New York
Suspect in 4th of July NYC Deli Shooting Busted in Georgia: Cops
A second man allegedly behind a double murder over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Brooklyn has been arrested by authorities out of state. Officials in Georgia said Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, was picked up Thursday on a murder charge in connection to a deadly deli shooting in East New York in the middle of the summer.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
NYPD sergeant accused of yanking fellow officer’s ponytail in their stationhouse
An NYPD sergeant got into a hairy situation with an officer, allegedly yanking the woman’s ponytail in their Queens stationhouse, according to a complaint. “You put your hair in a bun or a perp might do this,” Sgt. Nakia Middleton-House is alleged to have told Officer Christine Meisner before pulling her hair, according to a copy of the complaint seen by The Post. The hair tug caused Meisner, 29, to stumble forward and led to a complaint of “substantial” pain in her neck, the document said. Meisner had a previous neck injury, which Middleton-House was aware of, according to the complaint, which noted...
