Read full article on original website
Related
wlen.com
Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
WWMTCw
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
Battle Creek Favorite, Torti Taco, Adding New Third Location in Marshall, MI
A bit of spice is coming to town as one of Southwest Michigan's favorite Mexican restaurants revealed that Marshall, MI will soon be home to their third and newest location. If you're familiar with the dining scene of Southwest Michigan you've definitely heard or seen the name Torti Taco!. Since...
wtvbam.com
Michigan D.N.R. delays Prairie River reclassification decision for at least a month
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan D.N.R. has delayed a decision for at least 30 days on the proposed reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. The Natural Resources Commission was scheduled to make a decision on Thursday. In...
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
M-50 closed in Jackson County due to gas leak
Both eastbound and westbound M-50 was closed Tuesday in Napoleon Township due to a gas leak. It was reported at 11:18 a.m.
WILX-TV
Gas Leak causes road closure on Brooklyn Road in Jackson County
NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - A gas leak in Jackson County has caused a road closure. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that eastbound and westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) at Napoleon Road is closed due to a gas leak. This incident took place on the west border of Napoleon in Jackson County.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WXYZ
Battle Creek woman confesses to stealing medical supplies from VA pharmacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have pleaded guilty to claims they conspired to sell medical supplies stolen from a veterans clinic in Battle Creek. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says a 52-year-old Battle Creek woman, an employee at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was tasked with ordering medical supplies for veterans.
MSP looking for volunteers to participate in training exercises with trooper recruits
The MSP has created a Civilian Actor Program, and is asking for citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Second location for Lucero’s coming to former Steak’s Eatery
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Lucero’s Bar & Grill is opening a second location in the Vandercook Lake area. The Mexican restaurant currently serves fajitas, margaritas, burritos, tacos and other Mexican dishes at 6258 Jefferson Road, not far from the shores of Clark Lake. Its popularity is leading to the new location.
wtvbam.com
Bronson firefighters called to Friday morning blaze on Holmes Road
BRONSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Bronson firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 1134 Holmes Road just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says the fire started from an overheated chimney for a wood burner and caused an estimated $2,000 in damages. The fire...
wtvbam.com
Northbound I-69 traffic affected by crash involving pair of semis, one lost load of dog food
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – A broken down semi that was hauling dog food was struck by another semi early Wednesday morning on northbound I-69 in northern Branch County. The crash affected drivers until the early afternoon as the Michigan State Police say the hauler which was struck opened up and dog food was strewn all over the interstate.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Comments / 0