Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service
Today (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies. MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand – part of Amazon’s acquisition of...
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Black-ish' Top NAACP Image Awards Nominations in TV Category
Abbott Elementary looks to extend its awards season success at next month’s NAACP Image Awards, securing the most nominations in the television category. The ABC comedy, which won four Golden Globes Awards Tuesday leading all television shows, drew a category-high nine nominations, including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson.
Craig Cowden, Top Charter Wireless Tech Exec, Sets Exit Plan
Cowden, who has been instrumental in the engineering designs of Spectrum Mobile and Charter's CBRS strategy, will depart at the end of March. Craig Cowden, the most high-profile wireless engineering executive amid Charter Communication's emergence into the U.S. wireless business over the last seven years, will exit the company at the end of March, the cable operator confirmed.
