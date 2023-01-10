ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EPAM Recognized as a Best Place to Work Across the World

Top Recognitions Received from Glassdoor, Built In, Great Place to Work and kununu. EPAM Systems, inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, announced that it has been rated as a top employer in several of its locations—including the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Poland—by Glassdoor, Built In, kununu and Great Place to Work.
New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need

“The State of Responsible Technology,” an MIT Technology Review Insights Report sponsored by Thoughtworks, cites senior business leaders’ views. Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation, and MIT Technology Review Insights partnered to explore how organizations understand responsible technology use, what has motivated them to adopt more responsible practices and what benefits they hope to achieve from this adoption.

