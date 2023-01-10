Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Meet the all-girl team breaking barriers in robotics
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares the story of The Nerdettes, an all-girl robotics team in Alabama that bonded over their passion for STEM.Jan. 12, 2023.
salestechstar.com
EPAM Recognized as a Best Place to Work Across the World
Top Recognitions Received from Glassdoor, Built In, Great Place to Work and kununu. EPAM Systems, inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, announced that it has been rated as a top employer in several of its locations—including the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Poland—by Glassdoor, Built In, kununu and Great Place to Work.
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need
“The State of Responsible Technology,” an MIT Technology Review Insights Report sponsored by Thoughtworks, cites senior business leaders’ views. Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation, and MIT Technology Review Insights partnered to explore how organizations understand responsible technology use, what has motivated them to adopt more responsible practices and what benefits they hope to achieve from this adoption.
Comments / 0