KXII.com
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg County man is dead after falling out of a car on New Year’s Day, and the driver has been charged with his death. According to documents from the State of Oklahoma, Joseph Lawrence, 32, was riding in a car with Samantha Rae Adams, 31, who was under the influence of alcohol.
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
KXII.com
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few days before Christmas. Family said they’re heartbroken she was taken from them so soon. An active member of the choir, Kiwanis Key Club, softball team and the FBC...
KXII.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual. According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault...
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate crash that left one dead
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning. According to a press release, Paris Police responded to a fatality accident at 12:52 a.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of FM 79. Police said a car left the roadway...
KTEN.com
Juvenile in custody after Denison school threat
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police said a child was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon following a social media threat directed at Scott Middle School. Investigators said the child who was responsible was taken into custody and interviewed after the threat was reported around 4:15 p.m. The unnamed...
KXII.com
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County. According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the six arrests are in connection to many burglaries in the county in the past few weeks. Charges range from robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 13)
Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Police Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Main to meet with a victim reporting that someone stole his brown 2007 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup from the front parking lot through the night. Cameras at a neighboring business indicated they took the pickup between 11:20 pm and 11:40 pm. The incident is under investigation.
news9.com
Pittsburg County Family Desperate To Get Late Father's Sentimental Items Back
A Pittsburg County family is desperate to get their late father's belongings back after someone stole them from his house. They said thieves broke into their parents' home, took things like jewelry and a guitar, and then just days later, their dad died. They said it's wrong for people to...
KXII.com
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
bowienewsonline.com
Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place
Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area. County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Ft. Towson
James Culberson talks about traveling with a guide by horse in 1884 from Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to the Ft. Towson, Oklahoma area:. I was given a certificate to enter that school (Spencer Academy at Ft. Towson) this was the cause of my having to make a trip over this military highway in the year 1884 from Fort Smith to Paris TX before the Frisco railway was built.
KXII.com
Puppy school hosts ‘Dr. Frieda’s Winter Dog Jog’ to honor local veterinarian
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Loyal Blue Pawfessional Puppy School is hosting a Dog Jog to honor the late veterinarian, Dr. Frieda Wells. Held at the Bryan County Fair Grounds, Dr. Frieda’s Winter Dog Jog will be on Jan. 28th at 10 a.m. Dr. Wells was greatly loved in...
abc17news.com
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 11)
Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1900 block of E. Price Tuesday morning at 8:38 for not displaying a registration. The Ford Mustang accelerated and tried to evade the officer. The chase ended in the 600-block of NE 13th, where the driver, identified as Joshua Brett Galyon, 34, of Paris, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Galyon also had an outstanding felony Probation Violation warrant from possession of a controlled substance charge. Officers transferred Galyon to the Lamar County Jail.
KXII.com
Bokchito Police warn against scam phone calls
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department warns about possible scam phone calls on Friday. In a Facebook post, the department said residents reported receiving phone calls from number with a 405-area code indicating that they are attempting to collect donations for rural Oklahoma Police Departments, including Bokchito. Police...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
KXII.com
New Denison restaurant carries local produce
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -From fresh local eggs, milk, cheese and much more; Heritage Butchery and Barbeque is truly home cooking. Pete Gonzales, General Manager said, “we wanted to stay local on everything.”. From what’s served out of the kitchen, to food you can prepare in your own home; Heritage...
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
