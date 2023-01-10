ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Combination of Spanish Luxury and Comfortable Property in Costa Brava

Costa Brava is known as one of the most magnificent corners of warm and captivating Spain. The city that steals the heart from the first sight is located in the north of Catalonia. Its unique atmosphere and welcoming locals make visitors come there again and again, and even think about purchasing a comfortable villa. Property for sale in Costa Brava may seem expensive, but it will definitely pay off in the near future.
Robb Report

This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
cruisefever.net

Two Cruise Ships Depart on World Cruises From the Same Port Today

For the first time ever, two cruise ships will sail simultaneous world cruises from the same homeport. The two MSC Cruises’ ships will depart from Genoa, Italy later today on 117 and 119 night cruises that will sail all around the globe. The two cruise ships will sail together...
TravelPulse

Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America

Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Al Qunfudhah, Makkah Province

Discover the best hotels in Al Qunfudhah, Makkah Province including Alazhar Palace Hotel, Almawasim Alraqiah Furnished Units, Beach Inn, Qaryat Al Bahar Hotel, Ruy'aa El Qonfoza Furnished Apartments, Elite Resorts Inn, Almuskan Lilaijnihat Almafrushat Bialqanfidat 1, Almuskin Lilaijnihat Almafrushat Bialqanfida 2, Al-Saher Homes for Residential Units Branch 2, Al Eairy Apartments - Al Qunfudhah 1.
TravelPulse

Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises

AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
Robb Report

Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners

Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
NASDAQ

Why Every Investor Needs to Know About the Ethereum Upgrade Coming Soon

The crypto asset class was dominated by controversy for most of 2022 and contrary to popular belief, there actually were some good things that happened. At the top of this list was Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) successful implementation of The Merge. Arguably one of the most significant events in crypto history, The Merge transitioned Ethereum from a clunky, energy intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the more streamlined and efficient proof-of-stake method.
AOL Corp

Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like

Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel, accommodations and experiences. Good To Know: How To Invest In Precious Metals To Protect...
NASDAQ

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ

Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
hospitalitytech.com

How ChatGPT Can Evolve Hotel Search

A shocker from late November 2022 that’s still making waves to this day was the unveiling of ChatGPT, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence chatbot that is the most adept to date at imitating human conversational versatility when delivering answers to any number of questions or creative requests. Compounding this is the news that Microsoft – an investor in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT – may be looking to incorporate this chatbot into its search engine, Bing, as a means of gaining market share versus the Google juggernaut.
NASDAQ

Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ROKU - 1/13/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ROKU INC (ROKU). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ROKU rates highest using our Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSCO, XHR, IPDN

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.1% this afternoon. In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rose over 11% after the lingerie retailer authorized a $250 million...

