Everything you need to know about the American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts program
The Amex FHR program can offer savings and perks for booking your next hotel stay. Here's everything you need to know about the program.
mansionglobal.com
Americans Are Buying International Property ‘All Over,’ Says Marriott Exec
When it launched with a single New York hotel in 1998, W was synonymous with a kind of late-night urban glamour. Now, many of the guests who grew up with the brand are settling down—and so is W. Along with hotels, residential development is powering W’s growth these days....
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Combination of Spanish Luxury and Comfortable Property in Costa Brava
Costa Brava is known as one of the most magnificent corners of warm and captivating Spain. The city that steals the heart from the first sight is located in the north of Catalonia. Its unique atmosphere and welcoming locals make visitors come there again and again, and even think about purchasing a comfortable villa. Property for sale in Costa Brava may seem expensive, but it will definitely pay off in the near future.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
The 10 best credit cards for airline and hotel elite status benefits
Having elite status has its perks, and having the right travel credit card can help get you there. These are the best credit cards for airline and hotel elite status benefits.
cruisefever.net
Two Cruise Ships Depart on World Cruises From the Same Port Today
For the first time ever, two cruise ships will sail simultaneous world cruises from the same homeport. The two MSC Cruises’ ships will depart from Genoa, Italy later today on 117 and 119 night cruises that will sail all around the globe. The two cruise ships will sail together...
TravelPulse
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Al Qunfudhah, Makkah Province
Discover the best hotels in Al Qunfudhah, Makkah Province including Alazhar Palace Hotel, Almawasim Alraqiah Furnished Units, Beach Inn, Qaryat Al Bahar Hotel, Ruy'aa El Qonfoza Furnished Apartments, Elite Resorts Inn, Almuskan Lilaijnihat Almafrushat Bialqanfidat 1, Almuskin Lilaijnihat Almafrushat Bialqanfida 2, Al-Saher Homes for Residential Units Branch 2, Al Eairy Apartments - Al Qunfudhah 1.
TravelPulse
Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises
AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners
Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
NASDAQ
Why Every Investor Needs to Know About the Ethereum Upgrade Coming Soon
The crypto asset class was dominated by controversy for most of 2022 and contrary to popular belief, there actually were some good things that happened. At the top of this list was Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) successful implementation of The Merge. Arguably one of the most significant events in crypto history, The Merge transitioned Ethereum from a clunky, energy intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the more streamlined and efficient proof-of-stake method.
AOL Corp
Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like
Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel, accommodations and experiences. Good To Know: How To Invest In Precious Metals To Protect...
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las Vegas
Are you planning a trip to Las Vegas and looking for ways to save money on your hotel room? Look no further! Here are some tips for finding affordable accommodation in Sin City:
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/12/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ
Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
hospitalitytech.com
How ChatGPT Can Evolve Hotel Search
A shocker from late November 2022 that’s still making waves to this day was the unveiling of ChatGPT, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence chatbot that is the most adept to date at imitating human conversational versatility when delivering answers to any number of questions or creative requests. Compounding this is the news that Microsoft – an investor in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT – may be looking to incorporate this chatbot into its search engine, Bing, as a means of gaining market share versus the Google juggernaut.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ROKU - 1/13/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ROKU INC (ROKU). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ROKU rates highest using our Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSCO, XHR, IPDN
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.1% this afternoon. In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rose over 11% after the lingerie retailer authorized a $250 million...
