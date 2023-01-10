WeTravel and Transformational Travel Council launch free introduction to transformational travel course

Read full article on original website
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
NASDAQ
Sustainable Packaging: Consumers and Big Oil Walk Into a Bar
Excess waste, limited recycling, little to no reuse — the general public is well aware of the problems associated with plastic packaging. Environmentally conscious consumers have observed an abundance of plastic waste from the streets of urban areas to the countryside to the oceans, realize it’s a fossil-fuel product, and turn to consumer goods companies as the culprit. These companies then adopt zero waste and “sustainable packaging” programs, and point the finger at the global packaging companies down the supply chain.
Healthcare IT News
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council ties up with HIMSS for digital enablement
A new memorandum of understanding has been signed between HIMSS and the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council. Based on the agreement, HIMSS will serve as MHTC's strategic partner to strengthen the Malaysian healthcare ecosystem through digital transformation. Founded in 2009, MHTC is a government agency under Malaysia's Ministry of Health that...
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
Transportation Options for Seniors
Transportation Options for Seniors
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
TechCrunch
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
Alarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Term Resilience, According to UN Global Compact and Accenture
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- CEOs are facing an enormously challenging global context, with the vast majority (93%) experiencing 10 or more simultaneous challenges to their businesses and 87% warning that current levels of disruption will limit delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds the largest CEO study on sustainability ever conducted by the UN Global Compact and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While CEOs are increasingly concerned about these headwinds, nearly all (98%) agree that sustainability is core to their role, a sentiment that has grown 15 percentage points over the last 10 years of the study. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005909/en/ CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023
Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Honored for Business, Engineering and Sustainability Contributions
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, secured six top honors for its outstanding products, services and leadership from five preeminent organizations: Fast Company magazine, Bentley Systems, Environment + Energy Leader magazine, SEAL Awards and Verdantix. “We are thrilled that our innovation and expertise are being recognized...
TravelPulse
Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights during the busy winter holiday season, Southwest Airlines announced five key leadership promotions among the company on January 9, in roles ranging from its network planning and operations control to marketing and customer experience divisions. “The strength of Southwest Airlines is and always has been...
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
mrobusinesstoday.com
flydocs extends long-term digital records management contract with Gulf Air
Gulf Air and flydocs have had a long-standing partnership for over five years where flydocs has been providing a software service to support Gulf Air to manage their assets and lease returns. flydocs, the asset management solution provider for the aviation industry, has announced it has signed an extended agreement...
Raven White creates tailored luxury brand activations
Raven White, the founder of EnVision Firm, has curated in-person events, experiences, and activations that forge lasting emotional connections between a brand and its target audiences for over nine years. White, a Howard University alumna, creates exceptional, exclusive, and unforgettable experiences globally. We continue to dive deeper into a socially...
cxmtoday.com
ToYou & Tabby Join Forces, Raising the Bar In CX & Online Delivery
Saudi Arabia’s delivery super app, ToYou, has joined forces with the shopping and payments app, Tabby, to launch ToYou Pay Later powered by Tabby. The innovative new service is set to catapult customer experience to new levels and open doors to untapped potential for a platform already on the ascendency.
rv-pro.com
RV Storage Company Launches Rental Platform
RecNation Storage, an owner, operator and developer of specialized RVs and marine storage facilities, has launched RecNation Rental – a white-glove, peer-to-peer RV rental startup that will allow RecNation customers to rent their vehicles and earn additional income. In conjunction with the launch, RecNation Rental announced partnerships with leading...
Hotels Magazine
Hilton enters economy segment with new brand Spark
The Americas Lodging Investment Summit, better known as ALIS, in January, is the first hospitality conference of the new year. It’s also typically a time when lodging companies reveal big announcements, like a new brand. It turns out, Hilton couldn’t wait that long. The McLean, Va.-based hotel company...
