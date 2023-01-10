Read full article on original website
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?
Revealed at CES 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a solid budget smartphone that brings a lot to the table for its $200 price tag. While a smartphone that costs so little compared to its flagship counterparts is bound to be missing some more premium features, there’s still a lot to love about the A14. The follow-up to last year’s A13, the Galaxy A14 5G is a great phone for anyone looking to experience Android 13 without breaking the bank. But here’s an important question: Does the Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?
Q Acoustics M20 HD review: not just any old Bluetooth speakers
Q Acoustics M20 HD review: not just any old Bluetooth speakers. “The Q Acoustics M20 HD Powered Wireless Music System shouldn't be dismissed as just another set of desktop Bluetooth speakers.”. Pros. Clear, refined sound with any music. Wide soundstage in any room. Versatility of placement. Tons of connectivity options.
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
You shouldn’t need an accountant to buy a new fitness tracker
It was once a case of just buying a fitness tracker, strapping it on your wrist, and going about your business. You paid one price, and that was that. Unfortunately, this familiar, clear, and simple buying process is disappearing, and being replaced by one that’s far more complicated. No longer is it enough to pay once for your new piece of tech; the new way is to pay again and again to track your health.
ROG Zephyrus G16 vs. ROG Zephyrus M16: which to buy?
Asus has two very similar new machines that were introduced at CES 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 are 16-inch gaming laptops configured with some of the fastest available components. Contents. But they’re not identical. The Zephyrus M16 is considered the “flagship,” and therefore gets some of...
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
HTC Vive XR Elite vs. Meta Quest Pro: mixed-reality showdown
As more high-end VR headsets are arriving, HTC’s new Vive XR Elite is looking to challenge Meta’s Quest Pro as one of the best standalone VR headsets. Let’s dig into the details of these two all-in-one solutions that can also be connected to computers for PCVR gaming.
One Piece Odyssey review: A fun JRPG for fans and newcomers
One Piece Odyssey review: A fun JRPG for fans and newcomers. “One Piece Odyssey is an anime spinoff JRPG that's a cut above the rest.”. When I began my adventure with the Straw Hat Pirate crew in One Piece Odyssey, I was taken aback by the beautiful virtual world in front of me. I felt like I was sucked into the pages of the manga I’m such a big fan of, complete with wacky creature designs, awesome choreography, and tons of character humor and drama. By the end of the adventure, I was excited that One Piece finally had a JRPG on par with Dragon Quest.
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance. But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?
Gaming monitors have been lying to us, and it’s time they stopped
Gaming monitors are lying to us, and they have been for many years. Informed buyers know the tricks that brands play to sell the best gaming monitors, and they’ve learned to navigate the deceptive marketing. But these ploys persist, and 2023 is the year when monitors need to get a little more transparent.
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy
Now is as good a time as any to add some cool tech to your smart home, particularly with the robot vacuum deals taking place. Roomba deals are especially attractive right now, with Best Buy discounting one of the premier Roomba models an impressive $350 for today only. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is just $550 at Best Buy today, marked down from its regular price of $900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations, with wait times as little as one hour.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off — no trade-in required
Here’s one of the best smartphone deals that you can shop today — the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $200 off from Samsung, which knocks its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200. Most Samsung Galaxy deals don’t last a long time though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the premium smartphone, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You may regret it if you don’t.
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Back in black with whole-home power backup solutions
This content was produced in partnership with BLUETTI. Last year, at CES 2022, BLUETTI regaled everyone in attendance with some fantastic announcements, introducing the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator in the NA300 and B480, but also with “The Apex,” the long-awaited AC500 portable power station. A pioneer in the clean energy storage industry, and purveyor of excellent portable power solutions, BLUETTI is back at it again this year. Only this time, the company aims to redefine home energy with several innovative offerings, namely through modular energy storage solutions that can sustain an entire household. Of course, this is on top of BLUETTI’s existing successes and its diverse range of energy storage and portable power solutions. Let’s take a closer look to see what’s in store for us this go-round.
These Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are all over $2,000 off today
Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops are excellent devices with sturdy designs and business features, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The best models in the lineup don’t come cheap, but they’re now more affordable than ever through Lenovo’s ongoing sale. You’ll be able to enjoy eye-popping savings of more than $2,000 in each of these Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deals, but you’ll want to take advantage of them as fast as you can because there’s no telling when these offers will end. What we do know is that you won’t regret buying any of these devices, and we’re going to explain why.
The best VR and metaverse tech of CES 2023
Whether it’s VR headsets, mixed reality, or wacky gadgets, CES 2023 was full of fresh interest in the world of metaverse technology. This year’s event was particularly exciting, boasting plenty of interesting ideas and different approaches. Here are our picks for the best of the new VR headsets, AR glasses, and more unveiled at the show.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off — save over $1,000
If you’re working from home, your laptop should be powerful enough to boost your productivity instead of giving you headaches with slowdowns and crashes. You’ll need a machine like the Dell Vostro 7620, which is currently available with a $1,200 discount from Dell’s laptop deals that brings its price down to $1,299 from its original price of $2,499. With more people shifting to a work-from-home setup, we’re expecting this offer to draw a lot of interest, so it’s highly recommended to take advantage of it before stocks run out.
