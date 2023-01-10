ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Miller Says He Never Had A “Good Experience” With Meek Mill

By Marc Griffin
 5 days ago

Quentin Miller is airing his grievances against Meek Mill . During a sit down with DJ VLAD, Miller spoke about his interactions with the Philadelphia rhymer and concluded that he “never got positive vibes from Meek.” The 33-year-old doubled down on his claims and expressed how disheartening it was to see everyone involved in the Drake and Meek ghostwriting issue , including figures like DJ Drama , squash the problem but leave him out in the process.

“It just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless,” Miller said, speaking of the beef between Drizzy and Mill. “Honestly, the Meek thing – I never had a good experience with Meek Mill. I remember one time Rick Ross had Mack, Wedding Crashers, and me, had us pull up to ‘The Promise Land’ […] and Meek just so happened to be there, and he was just mugging me the whole time.”

“I never got positive vibes from Meek. So, I don’t really expect nothing from Meek. But it’s really the Drama and Drake situation,” he added. “Even Drama and Drake linking back up for the Jack Harlow video and everything. Shout out to Jack Harlow. I don’t got no issues with Jack Harlow.”

The Falco artist detailed how they left him out of the reconciliation and questioned why either one of the two rappers didn’t look to fix the issues surrounding his name along with theirs.

Rapper Quentin Miller attends TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City.

“But it’s just like damn, how do y’all do the reunited, we all good without QM? Like, I’m literally at the center of the whole sh*t,” he said. “Then he went on his interview with Rory and Mal , and he was just talking about me in past tense like, ‘You know, hey man, he was the only one,’ and, ‘Sorry it happened.’

“But you’re one of the biggest entities in music. Drake is probably the biggest entity in music. Y’all have the power to fix that. Why are you acting like you don’t? And why are you talking about it this way? Unless that’s how you want it to be? And if that is how you want it to be, then why?”

Miller recently spoke to VLAD TV about the “horrible” publishing deal he had with Tricky Stewart and explained how the deal had financial restrictions that prevented him from getting paid for his work with Drake during the If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late era.

“I never got a single publishing check off any songs,” he said. “I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation, because Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go. I didn’t get out that deal until 2019 [and] 2020. I signed in 2011. I had to let go of a lot of sh*t just to get out.”

AP_001546.c1293fe800324bfb84e5c32206148fd5.0949
4d ago

Meek don’t show his face in Phila unless with Rubin and his body guards. Music is ok. He’s a clown outside of that.

