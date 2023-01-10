Read full article on original website
No. 16 Miami hosts Syracuse after Wong’s 25-point showing
Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Miami takes on the Syracuse Orange after Isaiah Wong scored 25 points in Miami’s 83-81 overtime loss to the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hurricanes are 10-0 on their home court. Miami ranks sixth...
Smith scores 27 points, No. 8 Gonzaga routs Portland 115-75
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith had a season-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to rout Portland 115-75 on Saturday night. Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing to a 40-14 lead with seven minutes left in the...
Today in Sports History-Nakken is first female MLB coach
1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 42 points and grabs 24 rebounds as he won MVP honors even though his East team lost to the West 150-130 in the NBA All-Star game. The West’s Bob Pettit pulls down an All-Star record 27 rebounds. 1972 —...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, DB JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers (18-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (33-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 20-1-3 record in home games and a 33-5-4 record overall....
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Penguins
Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks enter the matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing three in a row. Pittsburgh is 21-15-6 overall and 11-5-4 at home. The Penguins have a 5-4-6 record in...
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, rally to beat Canucks 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina.
Canucks head into matchup against the Hurricanes on losing streak
Vancouver Canucks (17-21-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -267, Canucks +216; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of four games in a row. Carolina...
Devils continue historic road success with 5-2 win at Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik Haula, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ryan Graves scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL team to win 17 of its first 20 road games by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. Tomas Tatar had a...
Fernandez de Oliveira takes 4-shot lead in Latin Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina had a record day at Grand Reserve to build a four-shot lead Saturday in the Latin America Amateur Championship, leaving him one round away from a spot in the Masters and U.S. Open. Fernandez de Oliveira, who...
