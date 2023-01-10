SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) has issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly:. “Congratulations to the dedicated public servants who were sworn in today to represent their communities in the Illinois General Assembly. As the largest contributor of any industry to Illinois’ Gross Domestic Product, manufacturers across the state stand ready to work with lawmakers to grow jobs, strengthen our economy, and lead Illinois forward,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Illinois manufacturers feed the world, make life saving products, power our homes and businesses, build our infrastructure, transport people and products around the globe, and provide for our nation’s defense. They are the innovators and entrepreneurs, builders and producers, dreamers and leaders who are solving our challenges and creating our future. By working together, we can enact polices to build on that success and continue Illinois’ strong manufacturing legacy.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO