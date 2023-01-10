ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer on Sunday

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow into the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like January

OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night. FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s....
