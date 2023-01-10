Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney
The La Brea Bakery at Downtown Disney has officially closed its doors. 😢
foxla.com
Long Beach ends MLK Day celebration early due to weather
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was held in Long Beach Saturday after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a planned celebration after the parade was cut short due to weather conditions. The parade stepped off at 10 a.m....
foxla.com
Beverly Hills home hit by burglar in broad daylight
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Detectives with the Beverly Hills Police Department were investigating a residential burglary in the affluent Los Angeles city on Friday morning. The burglary was reported at a home located in the 200 block of South Maple Drive, located near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and North Rexford Drive.
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
foxla.com
California faces more rain after series of deadly storms; Bass declares LA city state of emergency
LOS ANGELES - After a break in a series of torrential storms that brought flooding, mudslides, and high surf, causing damage to many parts of California, residents and rescue crews are bracing for more rain which will shower the Golden State this weekend. Light sprinkles started coming into the LA...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
foxla.com
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
foxla.com
Tree comes down on 15 cars in Woodland Hills
As many as 15 cars were damaged after a massive tree feel down at a Woodland Hills shopping center. No one was injured, and officials haven't said if the tree falling was related to the storm.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
The Black Panther star has put his home on the market Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing. The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino. The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car...
foxla.com
Long Beach MLK Day parade goes on despite rain
Hundreds gathered in Long Beach for a parade celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The celebration after the parade ended early due to weather.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills flooding: Porsche is no match for flooded street
A Porsche became submerged in flood waters on Wilshire Blvd. Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills as a storm system passed through Southern California.
foxla.com
Teen boy shot, stabbed in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a young boy was critically injured following a stabbing and shooting Wednesday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near Flower and 7th streets just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, they...
