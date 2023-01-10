ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
KTLA

Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach ends MLK Day celebration early due to weather

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was held in Long Beach Saturday after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a planned celebration after the parade was cut short due to weather conditions. The parade stepped off at 10 a.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Beverly Hills home hit by burglar in broad daylight

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Detectives with the Beverly Hills Police Department were investigating a residential burglary in the affluent Los Angeles city on Friday morning. The burglary was reported at a home located in the 200 block of South Maple Drive, located near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and North Rexford Drive.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing

The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
People

Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside

The Black Panther star has put his home on the market Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing. The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino. The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Teen boy shot, stabbed in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a young boy was critically injured following a stabbing and shooting Wednesday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near Flower and 7th streets just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA

