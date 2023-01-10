The Black Panther star has put his home on the market Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing. The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino. The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO