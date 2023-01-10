UB awarded $20 million grant to establish national institute that creates AI technologies to help children with speech, language disorders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Niagara University's College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management restructures for the future
Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management welcomes Brandi Guerinot as assistant dean for strategic initiatives, and Alicia Sammarco as director of events and experiential operations. The two appointments were announced by the college’s dean, Dr. Bridget Niland, and are part of a restructuring of her leadership team that will facilitate an enhanced focus on experiential opportunities for students and support several grant-funded programs, including the Project Play Western New York Cornerstone Program and the Statler Foundation’s Hotel Industry Recovery Initiative.
wnypapers.com
ESD announces launch of initiative to further support innovation & growth for manufacturers in Western New York
‘Shift 2.0’ program will assist manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovation to increase productivity, employment. Empire State Development (ESD) announced Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, will build on the success of the “Shift” program, with “Shift 2.0,” which is designed to move small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. The expansion will enable EWI to help companies overcome leading barriers to technology adoptions, including the implementation of rapidly redeployable automation solutions on their factory floors.
wnypapers.com
Memorial names Emerson head of cardiac catheterization lab
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Dr. Ronald P. Emerson as the medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory. The cardiac catheterization laboratory is a joint venture among four hospitals, including Niagara Falls Memorial, Catholic Health System, Kaleida Health and the Erie County Medical Center. It is the only cardiac catheterization laboratory based in Niagara County. The facility provides lifesaving, around-the-clock services to Niagara County residents.
wnypapers.com
D'Youville University responds to Hamlin incident by offering community training
D’Youville working with Sports Medicine Concepts. Following the on-the-field cardiac arrest in the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game that left Damar Hamlin fighting for his life in an intensive care unit, D’Youville University has partnered with Sports Medicine Concepts to offer Core4 simulated training to local athletic trainers and coaches at the high school, college and university levels. The associated cost is $3, in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number.
wnypapers.com
NYS: $1.5 million in federal funding for new juvenile delinquency prevention pilot project
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services now partnering with Buffalo, Schenectady & Yonkers police departments to develop and launch project. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth, and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
wnypapers.com
'The Color Purple' theater collaboration receives $25,000 grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. arts & culture initiative
“The Color Purple” marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company and Shea's 710 Theatre. A press release noted, “Each company’s theater professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture and values that come together as one. This diverse team is aligned in the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences.”
wnypapers.com
Mental health expert explains vicarious trauma's effect in WNY
The Jan. 2 collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati on national television during “Monday Night Football” was the most recent in a string of traumatic events that have impacted the Buffalo area in the past eight months. Other events included the racially motivated massacre that killed 10 persons and injured several others at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo on May 14; a dangerous blizzard that turned into a “bomb cyclone” and took approximately 42 lives; a Buffalo fire that resulted in the deaths of five children; and the death of Buffalo pediatrician Jonathan Daniels and his two daughters, Jordan and Jensen, in a house fire.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Wheatfield alum Justin GIlmore produces streaming series on WNY football
Niagara Falls native Justin GIlmore has come back to Western New York to cover the biggest players when it comes to football in the region. “Victory Formation” is an 11-episode series that highlights the various challenges faced by the well-renowned football programs in Buffalo. It features the Canisius Crusaders, who face the most-demanding schedule ever in the history of the program under a new coach, as they visit four different states and compete against two opponents.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Relay For Life expected to be bigger and better in 2023
A carnival is the theme for the 2023 version of Relay For Life this year, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, in Town Commons. “It’s not going to be ‘Taste of Relay’ this year. It’s going to be Relay For Life,” said Lynn Dingey, one of three co-chairs of the event.
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
wnypapers.com
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA).
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston ready to approve short-term rentals policy
The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees expects to vote Tuesday on a new policy regarding short-term rentals. Following public comments at hearing Jan. 3, Mayor Anne Welch, Trustee Tina Coppins and members of the recently formed short-term rentals committee crafted an eight-page document that outlines rental standards; special permit requirements; license – application; renewal and fees; occupancy; and owner/tenant responsibilities. The policy also includes a short-term rental unit application, and a checklist the owner must sign and attach to the submission.
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Pittler, Shawn Kenneth. Booking Date/Time: 01/09/2023 11:15:51. CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. Bail Amount:...
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Town Board reorganizes for 2023
Session includes numerous appointments, resolutions and approvals. The Town of Grand Island Town Board got down to business for 2023 at its Jan. 3 reorganizational meeting. The session included a number of procedural appointments, resolutions and approvals to set the stage for town government in the year ahead. Board actions...
wnypapers.com
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
Comments / 1