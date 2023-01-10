Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL. While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon. ...
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?
Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
2024 4-star TE Dylan Mesman announces top-10 schools
Saline (Mich.) four-star tight end Dylan Mesman announced his top-10 schools Sunday afternoon. They are Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Mesman is the No. 280 overall prospect and No. 16 tight end in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season
There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten
A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Maryland
Iowa basketball will look to make its winning streak four games as the Hawkeyes will battle Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have won three straight games including home victories against Indiana and Michigan, along with a road win over Rutgers. The Terrapins started out the...
Taxes You’ll Pay on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
Ducks land commitment from in-state QB Brock Thomas
The Oregon Ducks have a good track record when it comes to quarterbacks taken from Sheldon High School, the predominant football school in the Eugene area. The last QB to start for both Sheldon and Oregon was Justin Herbert, who went on to win a Rose Bowl with the Ducks and get drafted early in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers. Why not take another dip in the pool, right? That appears to be what Dan Lanning and the Ducks are thinking. On Sunday night, it was announced that 3-star QB Brock Thomas, a senior at Sheldon, was committing to Oregon. It’s unclear whether he is joining the Ducks as a preferred walk-on or not, but with Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Austin Novosad already on the scholarship count, it’s not crazy to presume that. Thomas stands at 6-foot-0, 165 pounds and had an impressive senior season with the Irish, going 12-1 on the season and losing to West Linn in the 6A State Championship. Brock Thomas’ Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Brockthomas_/status/1614834056969220096Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 83 OR QB 247Sports Composite N/A N/A OR QB Rivals N/A N/A OR QB ESPN N/A N/A OR QB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A OR QB Vitals Height 6-foot-0 Weight 165 pounds Hometown Eugene, Oregon Projected Position Quarterback Class 2023 Highlights11
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Carly Printy, the Girlfriend of Sacramento Kings Pro Keegan Murray
While Keegan Murray’s rookie career looks promising, his love life is also in the spotlight. Murray has been in a relationship since he was a student-athlete and revealed his longtime sweetheart when the Sacramento Kings selected him in the 2022 NBA draft. Keegan Murray’s girlfriend, Carly Printy, is a basketball athlete herself. SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, and some NBA icons had noticed her before Murray, thanks to a hilarious TikTok incident. And she loved giving people a laugh. So we reveal the viral moment and more in this Carly Printy wiki.
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Day After Thoughts: Resilient Iowa group has that 'dog' in them
Nobody would have blamed fans if they hopped off the Hawkeye wagon three weeks ago. But it's important to remember it's a long season. After dropping three straight games to end December, Iowa has rattled off three big wins and are back up to .500 in Big Ten play. Every...
saturdaytradition.com
Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood
Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
atozsports.com
The 4 Biggest Decisions of the Upcoming Titans Offseason
The 2023 offseason will be vital to the future of the Tennessee Titans. After a disappointing collapse concluded the 2022 season, the organization is now at the crossroads of rebuild or retool and will have a number of crucial decisions to make. With what should be a busy few months...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 6