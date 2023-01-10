Read full article on original website
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Our Top-Rated Smartphones
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, offering great discounts on a range of products, is currently active only for Prime subscribers, giving them can early access. For all Prime as well as non-Prime members, the sale will begin on January 15 at midnight and will go until January 20. Apart from the great discounts and huge offs, Amazon is also offering SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount. To get up to 80 percent discount on a wide range of products, head to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.
These are real earrings — and also real earbuds
These may look like your typical pair of earrings outfitted with — rather large — pearls, but they’re more than just jewelry: they actually double as ultra-discrete earbuds (via Gizmodo). The clip-on or stud H1 Audio Earrings from Nova Audio feature two speakers behind both pearls (which are real, by the way) that use directional sound to transmit audio up and into your ears.
Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has dropped PC system requirements for the game ahead of its February 10 release. While the specifications aren’t as demanding as Gotham Knights, the studio highly recommends that you install the game, which takes up 85GB of storage space, on an SSD. There’s also a mild inconsistency with regard to the memory (RAM) required to run the game. Even when paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 graphics card, Hogwarts Legacy on PC demands a minimum of 16GB of RAM to run at the lowest setting — at 720p resolution and 30fps framerate.
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could be going big on rounded corners with a fresh potential change spotted in (limited) testing right now. Neowin (opens in new tab) reports that XenoPanther highlighted the possible change on Twitter, with a screenshot showing Edge Canary (the earliest testing version) featuring rounded corners for the actual area of the browser showing the web page.
The beat stops for Groove Music in Windows 10 as it’s replaced by Media Player
In a new update for Windows 10 users, Groove Music will be replaced by the new Windows Media Player, keeping all of your music and playlists intact. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), if you go to the Microsoft Store in Windows 10, you’ll see Groove Music in the ‘Updates’ section. Once you press ‘Update’, the app will be automatically overwritten with the newer Windows Media Player.
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Deals on Audio Products
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 sale has gone live for the Prime members starting January 14, with an early access to exclusive deals and offers. For everyone else, including non-Prime members. the sale with begin at 12AM IST on January 15. As the first sale of the year begins on Amazon, there are great deals, offers, and discounts on the e-commerce platform, which offer up to 80 percent, while also offerings SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Begins: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has now started for everyone, 24 hours after offering an early access to Prime members. Amazon’s first big sale of 2023 brings exciting discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale also brings an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,500) for SBI credit card users. We’ve handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on the Republic Day special sale today.
