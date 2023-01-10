Grossman thinks her money and privilege should get her charges dropped and has not shown one sign of remorse for the two boys she murdered not their parents and family. She deserves more than the maximum.
she has tried to drag thus out for so long she needs to spend a lot of time in jail. she was racing she is grown qss woman raving. left the scene and has tried to deny and copabiloty for this crime. this family of the young boys has had to deal with this continuously. they need closure and this rich elitist woman needs to be held accountable.
Sad. She sounds like shes privileged in all aspects of this whole ordeal. She needs to pay the price and be put away for a long time! To threaten a police officer of the law should have been addressed at the time she stated it. Maybe she would have thought a little about speeding! Shame on her! I hope justice is served for two beautiful lives she took away from their families.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 6