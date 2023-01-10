ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds

By Joe Lombardi & Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, along with sleet and snow in some areas.

The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13, AccuWeather reports.

Mainly rain (shown in green) is expected in much of the region with a wintry mix possible farther inland (pink) and snow in some parts of northern New York and New England (blue).

Mainly rain is expected with a wintry mix possible farther inland and snow in some parts of western Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and the Washington DC area can expect heavy rain.

In advance of the storm, it will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, but with wind-chill values in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday, Jan. 11 will continue to be cold with partly sunny skies.

Parts of northern New York and New England could see up to 6 inches of snowfall.

The storm system is now expected to arrive sometime in the early to mid-afternoon on Thursday, which will be cloudy with a high temperature ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Precipitation is then expected to continue at times into Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

