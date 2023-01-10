2022 · 9-9-0 Bills win in spite of another flurry of turnovers. Only the Texans and Colts turned the ball over more during the regular season than the Bills (who played a 16-game slate, by the way). So it shouldn’t be shocking that Buffalo coughed it up three times Sunday against the Dolphins. This was the Bills’ fifth game with three or more turnovers this season and, frighteningly enough, the third straight such game. And the leading culprit, quarterback Josh Allen, was part of the problem Sunday. Allen’s two picks and a lost fumble (one of three fumbles he had in the game) cost the Bills 17 points, including Miami’s scoop-and-score on the first series of the second half. Every time the Bills threatened to pull away, a giveaway seemed to get the Dolphins back in the game -- almost inexplicably. It evoked memories of Buffalo's regular-season loss to the Vikings, when the Bills had about a dozen chances to win the game but could not. The difference here was that the Bills were able to finish off the feisty Dolphins in the final minutes, thanks in part to Miami’s own self-inflicted errors. Allen now has 16 interceptions and six lost fumbles in 17 games this season, and yet there he was late in the game scrambling with the ball unprotected in one hand. He’s a special, rare talent who made some big throws on Sunday. He’s capable of blowtorching just about any defense, but the Bills can’t keep playing this fast and loose with the competition getting stiffer in the Divisional Round.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO