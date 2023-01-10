Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Former Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble 98 Yards For Touchdown
Hubbard’s score was the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history.
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl: Who will rise up NFL draft boards in Mobile? Keep an eye on these 10 prospects
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl is right around the corner, with practices beginning on Jan. 31 and the game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network). All of the events will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
WATCH: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard takes Tyler Huntley fumble 98 yards for stunning TD
Just when it appeared as though Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens were about to silence Paycor Stadium and take
NFL
Giants HC Brian Daboll 'proud' of Daniel Jones for record-setting performance in win vs. Vikings
The drought is over in New York. Eleven years after their last playoff win -- in Super Bowl XLVI – the Giants found a way to outlast the Vikings, 31-24, behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who proved himself every bit a franchise player by completing 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 78 yards on the ground.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend
WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) Bengals. Ravens. Round three. The playoffs are always a treat for football fans everywhere, but when it involves a division rivalry, things get even more intense. Cincinnati and Baltimore split their two meetings this season, each winning as the home team. The games came amid much...
NFL
Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'
Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. The Packers quarterback gave some credence to that notion after completing his 18th NFL season, saying after the game, "It could...
NFL
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL
Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills
Seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa for the third straight week due to a concussion. McDaniel added that Teddy...
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'
The Seahawks' season didn't finish how Geno Smith envisioned, but the quarterback does have an optimistic view of his future with the team. "I want to finish my career in Seattle," Smith told reporters following his team's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers on Saturday. "I want to be here. The town, the city, the team, coach [Pete] Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could've been out of the league. They embraced me. And I want to repay them for that."
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season
The Dolphins' first playoff game in six years is poised to be an uphill battle as rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson gets the start against the second-seeded Bills. It's a situation Miami has prepared for all week with Thompson being the healthiest option entering Sunday. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and his primary backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is still dealing with a dislocated pinkie in his throwing hand.
NFL
Wink Martindale readying Giants' 'playoff defense' for Vikings rematch: 'Never let one game beat you twice'
In Week 16, the New York Giants lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. After that game, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told his squad it proved the Giants have a playoff-caliber D. "I went on the back of the plane, and I told them,...
NFL
Bills edge Dolphins, 34-31, advance to AFC Divisional Round
2022 · 9-9-0 Bills win in spite of another flurry of turnovers. Only the Texans and Colts turned the ball over more during the regular season than the Bills (who played a 16-game slate, by the way). So it shouldn’t be shocking that Buffalo coughed it up three times Sunday against the Dolphins. This was the Bills’ fifth game with three or more turnovers this season and, frighteningly enough, the third straight such game. And the leading culprit, quarterback Josh Allen, was part of the problem Sunday. Allen’s two picks and a lost fumble (one of three fumbles he had in the game) cost the Bills 17 points, including Miami’s scoop-and-score on the first series of the second half. Every time the Bills threatened to pull away, a giveaway seemed to get the Dolphins back in the game -- almost inexplicably. It evoked memories of Buffalo's regular-season loss to the Vikings, when the Bills had about a dozen chances to win the game but could not. The difference here was that the Bills were able to finish off the feisty Dolphins in the final minutes, thanks in part to Miami’s own self-inflicted errors. Allen now has 16 interceptions and six lost fumbles in 17 games this season, and yet there he was late in the game scrambling with the ball unprotected in one hand. He’s a special, rare talent who made some big throws on Sunday. He’s capable of blowtorching just about any defense, but the Bills can’t keep playing this fast and loose with the competition getting stiffer in the Divisional Round.
North Carolina A&T women suffer first CAA loss
North Carolina A&T finally ran out of gas in the CAA, falling to Delaware at home on Sunday. The post North Carolina A&T women suffer first CAA loss appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'
Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Buffalo Bills from his home today. The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins that he would support his teammates from home.
NFL
Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles
New York's stunning run continues. The Giants weren't supposed to be here, folks. New York entered 2022 with a roster that admittedly lacked talent in key spots, but a hot start put it squarely in the playoff picture. Getting to the playoffs would have been enough to make Brian Daboll's first season a smashing success, but the rookie head coach wasn't done there. He schemed up a creative offense that proved to be difficult for Minnesota to stop, converting 7 of 13 third downs and averaging 6.3 yards per offensive play. The Giants proved they weren't just happy to be there, but wanted to win, and win they did, taking down the third-seeded Vikings in their home by finishing with a seven-minute advantage in time of possession, compiling scoring drives that ranged from four plays to 20, and avoiding crushing mistakes. New York enjoyed excellent performances from the likes of the rejuvenated Saquon Barkley, Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton, who had a great day that was almost ruined by a late drop on third down. Daboll coached aggressively, going for it on fourth-and-1 on multiple occasions and directing his players to push Daniel Jones across the line to gain. When the dust settled, Daboll had his first career playoff win, adding to what has already been a wonderful year for a team that hasn't tasted postseason success since Eli Manning was leading them to a Lombardi Trophy 11 years ago. Now that is what we call an excellent hire.
NFL
Josh Allen on Bills' close, ugly win: 'All that matters is winning'
After the Buffalo Bills' too-close-for-comfort Super Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen chose to take a bottom-line perspective to Sunday's game. "At the end of the day all that matters is winning the game," Allen said. "If it's by one or by 100. These are one-week seasons now. Everything you got. Like I said, it's win or go home."
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13
2022 · 4-13-0 HEAD COACH/GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS. Brian Flores: Arizona requested permission to interview Pittsburgh's senior defensive assistant for its vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Joe Hortiz, the Ravens' director of player personnel, will interview Friday for the Cardinals' general manager position, Rapoport reported.
NFL
Ravens plan to play Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown at QB in playoff game vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday did not announce a starting QB for tonight's wild-card game in Cincinnati, choosing to take it right up until game time. That, however, might not be the most intriguing development regarding the Ravens' signal-callers. Sources say the Ravens plan to play both...
