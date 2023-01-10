ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
DEPEW, NY
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY
