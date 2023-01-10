Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
wnynewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Hope Rises: Business destroyed in West Side Bazaar fire plans to reopen in Hamburg
Friday morning on Wake Up, Heinrich explained the story behind the restaurant's name and its origins.
Crash temporarily closes 33 at Best Street during evening commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash temporarily closed the 33 at Best Street, heading into downtown Buffalo, during the late-afternoon commute on Thursday. All traffic was being diverted off the 33 at Best Street. Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes if they are heading downtown. Buffalo Police were...
Amherst man arraigned for drunk driving, causing crash in Grand Island
An Amherst man was arraigned on Thursday afternoon before a Grand Island Court judge on one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors). Read more here:
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
Buffalo Animal Shelter at full capacity
The city says that in situations like these, the shelter works with other local rescue organizations to help alleviate the issue.
wnynewsnow.com
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
wnynewsnow.com
New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
wutv29.com
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
Stolen vehicle sighting in Tonawanda leads to 2 arrests; 1 still on the lam
Town of Tonawanda police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being targeted by thieves, and early Thursday morning, one was found by officers.
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0