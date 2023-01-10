RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’

Read full article on original website
"Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than Made 3-Pointers Since 2016" The Nets Star Is Better Off The Court Than On It
The guard has only drained five shots from beyond the arc from 2017 to 2021. His relationships though, have surpassed that number.
Donovan Mitchell Reunited With A Fan Who Waited For Him Every Game For 5 Years Outside Jazz Arena
Donovan Mitchell met his biggest fan outside of Utah Jazz arena
Draymond Green Says LeBron James Didn't Throw His Lakers Teammates Under The Bus With His Latest Comments
Draymond Green defends LeBron James and is certain that he didn't throw his Lakers teammates under the bus.
Ja Morant fires back at Draymond Green during appearance on Danny Green's podcast
Maybe podcasts are becoming the new diss track for NBA players. That, at least, seems to be the way Draymond Green and Ja Morant are using them of late. Less than a week after Green went on his podcast and responded to Morant’s controversial “I’m fine in the west” comments ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas day loss to the Golden State Warriors, Morant showed up on teammate Danny Green’s podcast this week.
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
Lakers have big offseason plans according to NBA insider.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s epic gesture for Spurs proves that he’s a real-life MVP
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t been a very good team over the past few seasons. However, you cannot fault its ever-loyal fanbase for its unwavering support for its team. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has taken notice of this fact and he’s come out with an epic gesture to support the Spurs fans in a recent historic endeavor.
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan
Danny Ainge couldn't stand playing against Andrew Toney. The post Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Collin Sexton Makes A Huge Announcement On Thursday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton gave a big update pertaining to his recent hamstring injury on Thursday.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James Is Less Than 35 Points Away From NBA History
LeBron James entered Thursday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers 35 points away from 38,000 career points.
"We had one guy" - Robert Horry shares who was one player that could slow down Michael Jordan
Robert Horry explained that MJ could be slowed down with the help of Mad Max
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.
Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?
Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot... The post Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history in Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum's Signature Jordan Brand Shoe Leaks Online
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's first signature basketball shoe leaked online.
