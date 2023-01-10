ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Foo Fighters, Paramore to headline Boston Calling 2023

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3jZm_0k9gRTK300

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston Calling has announced its lineup for the 2023 music festival.

Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore will headline the three-day event, which will be held May 26 through May 28.

Other notable acts include Alanis Morissette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at last year’s festival, but canceled after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins .

General admission tickets for the full weekend start at $299.99, while single-day passes start at $139.99. The event will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12.

For the full festival lineup, visit the Boston Calling website .

