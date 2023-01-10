ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WBTM

City of Danville Announces Holiday Hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Municipal building and all other city of Danville government offices will be close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The public library and courthouse will also be closed. Danville Transit will also not be running. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville church will host exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr.

For the next month, Martinsville will host an exhibit organizers hope will bridge the gap between residents and the past by way of a legendary civil rights icon. Beginning Sunday and running through Feb. 15, the Rev. Tyler C. Millner will make his collection, detailing the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., available for public viewing at Millner’s Martinsville church, Morning Star Holy Church.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Department Offering Re-imagining Juvenile Justice Training

The Danville Police Department is offering Re-imagining Juvenile Justice training during a six-week course each Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 through March 8. Participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences during the no-cost training, and receive a certificate upon completion. In order to receive a certificate, participants must commit to being present at all six sessions.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Cheryl E Preston

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins Cove

WFXR is reporting that the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke desires local residents to assist with reporting any deceased fowl because they may have died from bird flu. A Bald Eagle was found dead on December 8 at Carvins Cove with no signs of trauma. Later examination determined that the bird died from a contagious influenza that is responsible for more than 50,000 chickens dying or being put down and the price of eggs rising.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Bell leaves Town Council, internal cameras to be installed

Chatham Town Councilmember Matt Bell submitted his written resignation, relinquishing his seat effective Jan. 3. Bell was elected in 2021 for a four-year term that would have ended on Dec. 31, 2024. “I chose to resign due to my family and work responsibilities. I greatly enjoyed my time on the...
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Sovah Health Danville ER Approved for $20 Million in Renovations

Sovah Health’s Danville Emergency Room (ER) has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations, all of which are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. There will be operational processes to work through before...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

