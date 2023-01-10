ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Portion of Madison Street to close for utility work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16. The closure will be at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and last until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. The closure is for crews to perform utility work for the new city hall building.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

ACL Cornhole Regional held in Huntsville

The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation. Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

Moulton motel has roof ripped apart

Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage. Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage. 10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold. 10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
MOULTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy