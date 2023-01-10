MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO