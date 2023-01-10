Read full article on original website
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Portion of Madison Street to close for utility work
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16. The closure will be at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and last until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. The closure is for crews to perform utility work for the new city hall building.
Three juveniles arrested in Huntsville event center shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
ACL Cornhole Regional held in Huntsville
The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation. Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
Lawrence Co. Medical Center suffers significant roof damage in severe weather
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Medical Center confirmed that the building suffered significant roof damage after severe weather swept through most of North Alabama. Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and...
NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday
Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning. The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center. Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the...
Moulton motel has roof ripped apart
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage. Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage. 10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold. 10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo...
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
