New Kent County, VA

13News Now

Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday. Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday. Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk school bus involved in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. It’s at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. The call came in at 4:36 p.m. No details on possible injuries or other information is available at this time,...
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
RICHMOND, VA
nkccnews.com

Ten indicted following New Kent grand jury deliberations

Several individuals were indicted by a grand jury as part of proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court Monday morning:. –Jamal Kareem Brock, 50, of the 800 block of Oliver Hill Way, Richmond, on a solo count of forgery. Brock allegedly forged a check belonging to Martin Control and Equipment Company on Aug. 29, 2022.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA

