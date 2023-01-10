ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton School District to exit financial recovery

By Julie Dunphy
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Acting Secretary of Education announced he will be joining the Scranton School District on Tuesday to announce their exit from financial recovery.

Today, Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty announced the Scranton School District has successfully completed the requirements to exit Financial Recovery Status.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at the Administration building, among school leaders and community members.

“After years of hard work, Scranton is no longer a district on recovery but a district recovered,” said Acting Secretary of Education Hagarty.

The school district is exiting early. They entered in 2019 when the district had to borrow money from the state to pay its bills. That’s when the state stepped in and forced the district into recovery status.

In less than four years, the school district is able to exit the financial recovery plan. Today marks a huge milestone for the SSD.

Candice Finan was appointed by the Department of Education, as chief recovery officer.

“I want to thank past and present school board members, a lot of you were trailblazers and recognized we needed help,” Finan said.

The school district has not moved forward without changes and challenges. George Bancroft Elementary closed in 2021, Scranton teachers went on strike in 2021, fall of 2022 the SSD announced a two-phase plan for further school closures and consolidations.

“This is a historic occasion for our district and it would not have been possible with so many individuals,” said Superintendent Mellisa McTiernan.

WBRE

WBRE

