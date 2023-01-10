A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.

