39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police
On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
With 3 inmates dead at Richmond Jail, sheriff addresses drug problems
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Antionette Irving said inmates and staff found the man unresponsive in a pod of about 40 to 50 people.
18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking in York
An 18-year-old in York is facing multiple charges following an attempted carjacking Tuesday evening.
Portsmouth police identify victim in Turnpike Rd homicide
Portsmouth police have identified 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman as the victim in Wednesday's Turnpike Road homicide.
Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road
Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.
NBC12
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
nkccnews.com
Hampton man to serve 15 months for driving intoxicated in New Kent County
A Hampton man will spend 15 months in jail for driving under the influence in April 2022 in New Kent County. Mark Winston Cannon Jr. , 29, learned of his incarceration time after receiving formal sentencing Monday in New Kent Circuit Court. During a Nov. 7, 2022 trial, Cannon entered...
Man sentenced for three Henrico armed robberies
A Richmond man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection to three armed robberies that took place in Eastern Henrico County in January and February of 2022.
Police: Man assaults employee, robs department store at gunpoint in Hopewell
Hopewell Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect who is on the run.
Third inmate at Richmond City Jail dies in three months, investigation ongoing
This is the third inmate to die at the Richmond City Jail since November. Three inmates died at the jail in 2022.
‘How are the drugs getting in there?’: Leaders react to fourth Richmond inmate death in a year
Another inmate has died inside the Richmond City Justice Center, sparking outrage and calls for change among some city leaders.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Suspect killed in Hampton shootout was wanted in Christmas Day murder: Police
A wanted suspect who authorities shot and killed in Hampton Wednesday when he shot at a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy was also wanted on charges related to a Christmas Day homicide.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Richmond man sentenced to five years in prison for having gun while trafficking cocaine
A Richmond man has been sentenced to five years in prison for using a firearm as part of a felony drug trafficking crime.
Officer in critical condition, suspect dead in Hampton shooting
An officer has been injured and the suspect is dead after a shooting in Hampton near Big Bethel Road, according to Hampton Police.
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
Windsor Officers refuse to apologize to army lieutenant who is suing them
Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario accused the pair of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search of his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of Windsor on December 5, 2020.
