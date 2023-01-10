ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

NBC12

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford

A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
STAFFORD, VA

