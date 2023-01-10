Although sugar delivers a quick boost of energy, it can later lead to the dreaded blood sugar crash, leaving you feeling even more exhausted than when you started. And the reality is that most people eat way more added sugars than they realize. The average American adult consumes 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, per the CDC. That's far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Though added sugars certainly don't need to be avoided altogether, focusing on consistent meals and snacks with complex carbohydrates balanced with protein and healthy fats will keep you energized all day.

16 HOURS AGO