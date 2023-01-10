ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Members of Congress rank only above telemarketers in poll on ethics, honesty

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25z2zl_0k9gQSTX00

Only telemarketers are ranked lower than members of Congress for honesty and ethical standards by Americans — a list topped by nurses and medical doctors, according to a poll released Tuesday.

A paltry 2% say the ethical standards of their elected representatives are “very high” and only 7% say they are “high,” according to a Gallup Poll.

It also found that 62% say their lawmakers have honesty and ethics problems — with 37% saying their standards are “low” and 25% saying they are “very low.”

Twenty-eight percent rate them as average.

At the bottom, just 6% of Americans rate telemarketers as having either “high” or “very high” ethical standards — while 59% say they are “low” or “very low.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dK55c_0k9gQSTX00
Only 2% of Americans say the ethical standards of their elected representatives are “very high” and only 7% say they are “high,” according to a Gallup Poll.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thirty-three percent rate them as average.

Car salespeople who score a 10% ranking for “high” or “very high” ethical standards come in a spot above members of Congress.

And 44% give them a “low” or “very low” rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGWrW_0k9gQSTX00
A Gallup Poll rated 17 professions according to ratings of honesty and ethical standards. Nurses are on top, while politicians wind up just above telemarketers.
Gallup

The medical field has the highest rankings among Americans of the 17 professions rated in the poll.

Nearly eight out of 10 US adults say nurses, who have been at the top of the annual list since they were added to the rankings in 1999 except for one year, have “very high” (29%) or “high” (50%) standards for honesty and ethics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35C4YP_0k9gQSTX00
Nurses top a Gallup Poll ranking 17 professions on honesty and ethical standards.
Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Firefighters got a record-high 90% rating in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Nurses got their highest rating — 89% — in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 3% say their standards are “low” in this survey.

Next are medical doctors with a 62% high rating, followed by pharmacists at 58% and high school teachers with 53%.

Police officers land in fifth place with a 50% rating.

Journalists (23%) finish just above advertising executives (15%).

The survey polled 1,020 adults between Nov. 9 and Dec. 22. It has a plus/minus 4 percentage-point margin of error.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Drug-addled Hunter Biden lived at Delaware home where classified docs were kept

WASHINGTON – Disgraced first son Hunter Biden lived off and on at the Delaware home where classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found last month — giving him unrestricted access to America’s secrets while he was addicted to drugs, hammering out shady foreign business deals and under federal investigation. The now-52-year-old began listing the Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even falsely claiming he owned the property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. Hunter also listed the home as the billing address for his personal credit card...
DELAWARE STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Hochul’s myopic migrant view could bankrupt NY city and state

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she didn’t discuss the huge inflow of migrants (40,000 and counting) into the Big Apple in her State of the State address on Tuesday because the problem doesn’t have “broad, statewide interest.” Huh? Earth to Kate: The downstate migrant crisis is of immense interest to the rest of New York. It’s another case of “if the city gets a cold, the state gets pneumonia.” First off: Illegal immigrants don’t all stay in the city. MS-13 and other gangs plaguing Long Island are ample testimony to that. And while Hochul won’t entertain inviting migrants upstate from the city, they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
AFP

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani defended the open-ended presence of US and other foreign troops in his country, in an interview published Sunday. In the interview published Sunday, Sudani made clear he wants to get along with the United States, which is locked in confrontation with Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

University of Michigan protesters call for ‘Intifada,’ demise of Israel: ‘A call to murder Jews’

Social media users were shocked and outraged over a recent anti-Israel rally put on by pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of Michigan this week. Clips of the protest depicted marchers, chanting “Intifada, Intifada! Long live the Intifada” a call to violent overthrow of the Jewish state inspired by Palestinian riots and rebellions against Israel in the late 80s, early 90s, and early 2000s. “There is only one solution!” a female marcher was seen chanting, as the crowd behind her responded, “Intifada! Revolution! Marchers, seen walking around the Ann Arbor campus screaming into bullhorns and waving Palestinian flags, were also heard chanting the infamous anti-Israel call to arms:...
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy