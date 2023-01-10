ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gueydan, LA

Gueydan man dies in fatal bicycle crash

KATC News
 5 days ago
A Gueydan man died Monday evening after he was hit by a pick-up truck while riding his bicycle.

State Police say that Allen J. Vincent, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. accident.

Vincent was traveling east in the westbound lanes of La. 717 in Vermilion Parish, troopers say. A pick-up truck was traveling west on the highway and hit Vincent head-on, troopers say.

Vincent was ejected from his bike, and he wasn't wearing an approved helmet, troopers say. The pick-up driver wasn't injured.

The bicycle was equipped with illuminating devices, but it is unknown if the devices were operable at the time of the crash, troopers say.

A blood sample was obtained from Vincent and the driver of the Tundra and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Illuminating devices and reflectors are required on all bicycles, and it is suggested to wear bright-colored or reflective materials when possible. Louisiana law requires bicyclists ride in the same direction as other vehicles and not in the opposing lane of travel. By traveling as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable, wearing a bicycle helmet and reflective clothing, and equipping bicycles with lights and reflectors, bicyclists have a greater chance of not being involved in crashes.

Troop I has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

