ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old arrested in Arizona

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second caregiver for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has been allegedly arrested in Arizona, according to NewsChannel 8's ABC affiliate KSWO. Online marriage records show Ivon Adams is married to Alysia Adams, who was arrested and charged with child neglect on Thursday by Oklahoma deputies.
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

High egg prices leading customers to farmers in droves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Grocery budgets are cracking under the pressure of sky-high egg prices. In just the last year, the average price for a dozen eggs has nearly tripled. Some customers are scrambling and turning to farmers, including Elaine Brown in Bixby, Oklahoma. “Eggs have gone crazy,” she...
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Is it time for Oklahoma public schools to tap into reserve funds?

TULSA, Okla. — More than $2 billion dollars is sitting in Oklahoma public schools' federal reserves. Half is made of federal COVID-19 funds, and state records show the other half is from carryover money. The reserves are like an insurance policy. "If things go awry we have this to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena

CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
CYRIL, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
PORT ORFORD, OR
abc7amarillo.com

Warm and windy weekend before active weather next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Friday will be a quiet day for the High Plains with above average temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s expected with light winds from the south/southwest. This weekend will be warm and breezy which will lead to some elevated fire conditions across the Texas panhandle...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy